TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Just Can’t Seem To Let Her Emmys Go In The Latest ‘SNL’ Promo

TwitterNews & Culture Writer

Not only did Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge win a bunch of Emmys last month, but her latest accolades also ushered in a significantly larger deal for her at Amazon Studios. (Not to mention some rumored complaints about a wonderfully viral photo of Waller-Bridge having a post-win smoke.) So, what’s next for the celebrated British comedy writer? This weekend’s Saturday Night Live with musical guest Taylor Swift, that’s what. And to kick things off, the show released a new promo featuring Waller-Bridge and her new best (golden) friends.

“Isn’t strange how she hasn’t put her Emmys down all week?” Chris Redd asks SNL newcomer Chloe Fineman in the opening bit. And sure enough, pretty much every time Waller-Bridge pops up in the short video, her three Emmy statues are right there in her hands. “So in this sketch, you’ll be playing a bear, but a bear with really long hair,” Beck Bennett pitches her. “Or, a maybe just a bear who’s constantly holding three Emmys at all times.” Her response? “I love it!”

It’s a bit of a silly gag, to be sure, but it’s nice to see SNL making sure to pump up its audience by celebrating (and lampooning) the most recent accomplishments of its latest guest host. Besides, if she wants to talk about her Emmys, then there’s nothing that neither Bennett nor anyone else can really do about it.

View this post on Instagram

all hail the queen 👑

A post shared by ǝloɔ ɥsoɾ (@joshc0le) on

Topics: #Emmys, #SNL

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: EVA, Stillhungry, And More Bandcamp Albums From September

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

by: Twitter
×