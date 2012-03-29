Poll: The Eternal Deschanel Debate Continues: Zooey and Emily?

“Bones” has officially been picked up today for an eighth season. I wish I could offer more substantive analysis on the renewal, but honestly, I’ve only seen the show a few times, and I wasn’t a huge fan. I understand there was a huge pregnancy controversy earlier this season (both in the show, and in real life), and that the show ran a split season to the frustration of its fans.
What I do know is that those “Bones” fans are very much about Emily Deschanel, and in my experience, whenever her sister Zooey is mentioned, those “Bones” fans never pass up an opportunity to note that Emily is definitely the hotter sister (old schoolers may also throw their mother, Mary Jo Weir of “Twin Peaks” fame, into the conversation). With the renewal of “Bones,” both sisters will exist on the same network for another season, so this very important debate will continue to rage.
So, who ya got? Zooey or Emily. PLEASE SHOW YOUR WORK.
Here’s a poll.
Emily is the one I would have sex with and take to my Mother’s house for Thanksgiving.
Zooey is the one I would have sex with and never be seen out in public with because she’s fucking annoying.
This, sorta – I’d marry Emily, but cheat on her with Zooey.
I’d screw both of them. But I’d want to hang out with one who doesn’t sound like kermit the frog.
To paraphrase “The Commitments”….
I’d shag the lot of them…
Emily. I’m a man! I’m 40!
As if mind weren’t already made up, UU posts this and seals the deal.
Mike Gundy’s favorite Springsteen song is Promised Land.
Anyone on the fence might want to consider the facts that Emily is married to Rickity Crickets from IASIP and Zooey was married to some guy in Death Cab for Cutie.
Yeah, that’s certainly a factor. But what puts Zooey over the top for me is that her show has been systematically employing Party Down alumni, and that’s enough to clinch it in my book. I’m rooting for Ryan Hanson to show up next.
Didn’t Zooey and Ben what’s his name get divorced?
There’s a debate about this? It’s Zooey, hands down.
I pick death. Or, Kate Upton.
Serriously, because aside from the fact that both of them look like they’d blow away in a stiff breeze, Emily has the stink of Boreanaz all over her, and Zooey had to touch Justin Long. They’re Courtney Love in an adorkable biohazard suit.
BOTH.
I agree; both: would bang.
Emily because she looks like the type of classy, ruthless chick who lets me anger bang her in her Dad’s lakehouse while he’s out of town and then dumps me for that macho asshole advertising exec she met in college and strings along so she’ll have a rich prick under her thumb when she hits 40. I have issues with women.
Emily > Zooey. And to properly judge, you need to show Emily’s Wonder Woman look. (See [www.fasthack.com])
I’d rather hang out with Emily, I’d rather look at Zooey.
I’d “look at” them both in a heartbeat, though.
I was pretty firmly Zooey/Emily 70/30 before. But after how fucking annoying Zooey’s been lately, she looks less hot to me. I started to hate her in 500 Days of Summer, thought she was a liiittle too quirky in Yes Man, and then fucking New Girl, which I quit watching after 3 episodes, was the last straw. I’m totally Emily > Zooey now, and I ain’t never lookin’ back.
Emilys not nearly as annoyingly quirky, plus bigger boobs. advantage: emily
Emily. She’s married to this man, which means she’s attainable.
I think being married to Rickety Cricket means she’s way out of everyone’s league except Rickety Cricket’s.
I can never unsee Zooey’s lip-stache.
Vote: EMILY
Where’s the sandwich option?
emily is meh, who cares about bones?
Even though Zooey is winning, kind of unfair to use an unflattering photo where you can totally see her catfish whiskers.
Emily > Zooey. Can someone with picture privileges post the Emily in a Wonderwoman costume as evidence of my work? Thanks.
Always happy to help.
My wife looks like Emily. I pick Zooey because I get to fuck Emily on the regular.
I call BS. No one gets to fuck their wife on the regular.
Zooey was super hot in ‘Big Trouble’
zooey but i think emily is gorgeous too.
Between “Cute” and “Beautiful”, Cute always wins the day with me. I gotta go Zooey.
Also, as much as people rip on Zooey for playing herself in things (Quirky Girl), I have trouble picturing Emily as anything other than the sick-up-her-behind character. She’s probably perfectly nice.
er…Stick. Not sick. I hadn’t pictured sick, but now…
Throw in a third woman to compare to and we could do marry, date, or kill choices.
For now I’ll use Dustin as the third choice:Marry Emily, Date Dustin, Kill Zooey
I base this on the fact that every now and again when watching new girl I seriously would choke Zooey out for some of the stupid shit she does. Also keep in mind I am a straight man and still choose to date Dustin over Zooey.
<3 U Dustin
Emily FTW, i like my girls tall
I’m so happy that Zooey is winning, I want to congratulate all the Zooey fans for having good taste
No one made the “I thought that said Internal Deschanel Debate” joke yet? Really?
And you have the nerve to call yourselves the internet’s finest assemblage of criminal perverts?
Zooey, and it’s not even close.
Although her ‘schtick’ can get annoying at times, I gotta go with Zooey.
She’s dangerously close to becoming the pretty girl Michael Cera.
Even though her name sounds like her folks were trying to brow beat the word zoo into being an adjective. It still has to be the younger one. Emily looks like the life model for an anthropomorphic fox.
Well this is very timely because over on our crappy site (isnotawasteland.com) we did a 64 broad bracket and Zooey and Emily both somehow made it to the final four. Right now Zooey is going up against Sofia Vergara and leading pretty handily, which Emily is getting curb stomped by Olivia Wilde. So the real question is who is better, Zooey or Olivia?
Olivia; it’s science.
zooey
“Why don’t ya give each other a kiss” -Roger Sterling
Emily, simply because I’m sick to death of Zooey. She’s high pitched and weird. Also, Bones used to be awesome but sucks a lot now.