What’s Popular On Streaming Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. The White Lotus (HBO series streaming on HBO Max) Interestingly enough, an actor (Bruno Gouery) who plays one of the murderous gays from this Mike White anthology also appears in Emily In Paris (and fans are shook), so there’s some bizarre crossover vibes happening. Sicily will never be the same, that’s for sure, and now, the wait begins for Season 3, which I really need to still star Meghann Fahy and Aubrey Plaza as podcasters with blunt advice for people in sh*tty relationships. Maybe they’ll ever lead a seminar at a resort. The sky’s the limit, people. TIE: 10. Bullet Train (Sony movie streaming on non-basic Netflix and VOD) If you’re in the move for a solid Brad Pitt action movie, this one will more than get the job done. The story’s based upon Kotaro Isaka’s darkly comedic novel of the same name (and not the 1975 Japanese film), and you’ll meet five assassins on a speedy train to Kyoto. Somehow, they all end up being on related missions, and this revelation could very well rock their worlds if they succeed in turning upon each other. Co-stars include Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson but also stick around for Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, and Logan Lerman.

9. Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX series on Hulu) Claire Danes has been pretty ghostly on this series for a few episodes, but man, what a presence she struck in only a few moments (as Rachel) last week. Jesse Eisenberg’s Toby is still having quite a time of things while trying to hang onto a social life and his career, and Lizzy Caplan’s narrator/Libby is guiding us along as the season barrels toward a conclusion. Another sad marriage story might not sound like your cup of tea, but this show’s satiric enough to take off any depressing edges. Author Taffy Brodesser-Akner had the rare privilege of adapting her own novel, and while there are differences from the source material, the book’s spirit stays intact. 8. The Recruit (Netflix series) Noah Centineo became one of the Internet’s Boyfriends after To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and now, he’s in a series about espionage. The streaming world is really something. In this series, Noah portrays a rookie CIA lawyer who somehow (and this should not be too surprising) ends up getting sucked in a dangerous set of international circumstances because an ex-asset goes rogue with various threats. From there, Noah Centineo (actually, his character’s name is “Owen,” but “Noah” is more fun here) must trot around the globe to clean up the mess and rise in the CIA ranks.

7. Harry & Meghan (Netflix docuseries) The second part of this miniseries continues to spark controversy because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not hold back in revealing how she felt “fed to the wolves” with no defense from the Royal Family. The Windsors are not thrilled about this development, although none of this should really surprise them after Harry dealt with his own mother’s death and doesn’t want to see history repeat itself. Additionally, if British drama is your thing, this new batch up episodes should really hit the spot. 6. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime series) More espionage is coming your way on streaming. John Krasinski can’t seem to miss, which is good news for fans of Tom Clancy, and this season, the CIA’s finest returns to evade the Russians (always timely, and especially right now) after making it out of Venezuela. Logic doesn’t always matter with this franchise, but the storytelling always entertains, and this will be the penultimate season, so one can expect things to be mapped out enough to tie up loose ends for Season 4.

5. Emily The Criminal (Roadside Flix/Netflix movie) This isn’t technically a horror movie, but man, it still might scare the hell out of you. Fortunately, Aubrey Plaza is fed up and taking no bullsh*t as the title character, who sees no other way out of student loan hell but to join a criminal underworld. A lot of people will enjoy the hell out of her determination, but one would be advised to not try this at home. Theo Rossi is along for the ride as her mentor (and maybe more), and you won’t be able to see where this film is going. Be ready for it to stick with you, but at least you’ll get to see Aubrey Plaza get angry enough to kick some ass and tell plenty of people off in the process. The White Lotus Season 3, anyone? 4. Wednesday (Netflix series) That dancing scene will never leave the Internet, and that’s alright. Tim Burton did well by this iconic character (along with the indispensable Thing) and gave her a purpose other than being the sullen daughter in a famously kooky fam. This show’s already one of the most popular in Netflix history, so we can probably expect a Season 2 announcement soon. Don’t blink, Jenna Ortega!