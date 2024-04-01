Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Manhunt (Apple TV+ series) Following Masters Of The Air, Apple TV+ is opening the history books again to follow the frantic search for Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth. Coincidentally or not, Anthony Boyle stars in both series, and he makes an unhinged turn here as the subject of the titular law enforcement search. Hamish Linklater portrays the doomed president, and the limited series also co-stars Tobias Menzies and Patton Oswalt with muttonchops and a full-on beard. How can you resist that? Not possible. TIE: 10. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC show streaming on AMC+) You know, Rick might still be stuck on those “Tasteful Noods” that he found while he and Michonne were making their way home. And once the season finale credits roll, the inquiries will return in earnest regarding exactly whether a crossover will happen between the currently running spin offs — including Dead City and Daryl Dixon: Now With Added Carol — and when second seasons will begin to arrive. In the meantime, there are also wedding bells coming, as absurd as that might sound in a post-apocalyptic realm. Does that absurdity distract from the enjoyment of this series? Nope.

9. A Gentleman In Moscow (Showtime series streaming on Paramount+) Ewan McGregor leads an ensemble cast (including his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead) while starring as a Russian aristocrat, Count Alexander Rostov, in this adaptation of Amor Towles’ same-named novel. Rostov finds himself sequestered in a hotel in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, which has deemed him an outlaw. However, he is not immediately executed but, instead, imprisoned within the attic of a luxurious hotel. It’s quite a conundrum, really. 8. X-Men ’97 (Disney+ series) The Disney+ Marvel shows are in a bit of a pickle these days, but X-Men ’97 might be saving the day. A reported 4 million viewers streamed the first episode of this series within the five days of launch, so clearly, people are still into mutants who save the world from total catastrophe. In this series, the gang will be facing an unexpected future that presents heretofore unseen challenges, and the nerds are into it.

7. Shōgun (FX series streaming on Hulu) Many series surface now and again and claim to be epic, but FX did the thing with world building while adapting James Clavell’s most famed novel with updated Blackthorne hotness. This isn’t the easiest watch because there are so many intricate alliances and hints of betrayal amongst an enormous cast of characters. However, the show’s writers placed great care into nonverbal cues and seemingly effortless exposition, so that that viewers do not need to do any homework to appreciate this sprawling story. 6. The Gentlemen (Netflix series) Here’s the drill when it comes to Guy Ritchie: expect a stylish and fun crime caper. However, it might seem slightly confusing that Ritchie has a hell of a lot of titles that refer to “gentlemen.” There’s a new movie coming with Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson called The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, but that has nothing to do with this series, which also isn’t a remake of The Gentlemen, the 2019 movie starring Matthew McConaughey as a weed kingpin. However, Theo James does star in this series as the heir of a weed-kingpin empire, so you’re still in familiar territory.

5. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (Altitude Distribution film streaming on Peacock) After arguably the most famous fictional bear hit the public domain, this was bound to happen. With the sequel in theaters, the original film is now being streamed in living rooms to prep for the apparent improvement awaiting in theaters as we speak. Is this quality cinema? No way, but sometimes, ridiculousness is a much needed antidote with everything going on in the real world these days. 4. Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Discovery+ series) This deeply unsettling series, which exposes the seedy underbelly of the Nickelodeon acting experience, will soon see a bonus episode to uncover more details surrounding “allegations of abuse, sexism and racism” (in shows tied to producer Dan Schneider) in an episode called “Breaking The Silence.” Within this episode, several former child stars including Drake Bell will unveil their accounts alongside host Soledad O’Brien.