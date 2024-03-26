Will There Be A ‘Quiet On Set’ Episode 5?

Following the strong reaction to the new docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Investigation Discovery has announced a fifth episode that plans to go even deeper into the underbelly of Nickelodeon.

Hosted by Soledad O’Brien, Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence will reportedly include interviews with Drake Bell and other former child stars that include “allegations of abuse, sexism and racism.” The special episode will air on ID on April 7 before streaming on Max with the initial episodes of Quiet on Set.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“With Breaking the Silence, we’re digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again,” Jason Sarlanis, president, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The revelations in Quiet on Set has already sparked a national conversation on how Nickelodeon ran its children’s programming, particularly under the purview of mega-producer Dan Schneider. The docuseries prompted The View‘s Sunny Hostin to call out Ariana Grande for remaining silent. Grande famously started in the hit series Victorious as well as Sam & Cat, which were both produced by Schneider.

“She is an adult now. So, is silence complicity or not?” Hostin said. “I often tell people if you’re a true ally and if something is happening in a room, if you see it happening to me, a true ally says it at that moment.”

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is now streaming on Max.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)