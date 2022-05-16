What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Batman (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) In case you missed the theatrical run or simply want to relive Robert Pattinson’s self-reinvention as the gothy, gritty Bruce Wayne, you’re hereby invited to Gotham in the privacy of your own home. Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman stands up to the best that the role’s ever had to offer, and Paul Dano’s The Riddler and Colin Ferrell’s Penguin both chomp on the scenery in wildly different ways. Also, get ready for a few TV spinoffs and a sequel starring Pattinson, so even though this story’s outside the DCEU proper, there’s plenty of fuel for more. 10. Candy (Hulu series) Is Pablo Schreiber in everything these days? Damn close, but let’s not overshadow the duo portrayed by Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey. Biel plays Candy Montgomery, a 1980s housewife with the so-called perfect life and marriage. She’s also an ax murderer who took out her frenemy, Betty Gore (Lynskey), and there’s something to be said about the return of a viscerally horrific true-crime adaptations after a rush of scammer-focused programming. Candy’s crimes are set against the backdrop of her frustration at conformity and the pressures of society, so there’s plenty to scrutinize while tensions simmer ahead of the boiling point.

9. Flight Attendant (HBO Max series) Kaley Cuoco’s funny as hell, obviously, but there’s also some true dramatic acting at work here with her portrayal of Cassie. She is, of course, still a flight attendant but also got a side gig as a CIA asset, so the international intrigue is somehow amped up to eleven this season. There’s a new murder and even more potential for Cassie to stress out and break in half. Fortunately, Zosie Mamet is there to actually lighten the mood with some role reversal between the two best friends. Returning cast members include Griffin Matthews and Rosie Perez, and Mae Martin brings some fine newcomer flavor. 8. Shining Girls (Apple TV+ series) From Mad Men to The Handmaid’s Tale to The Invisible Man, is there anything that Elisabeth Moss can’t do? She returns to horror for the series adaptation of Lauren Beukes’ bestselling novel, and one would be kidding themselves if they pretended there wasn’t some Stephen King influence here. Wagner Moura (of Narcos‘s Pablo Escobar fame) co-stars, and if you need any more reason to check this one out, let’s just say that Gillian Flynn fans will feel welcome, too.

7. The Lost City (Paramount+ movie) Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are doing the Romancing The Stone throwback thing with her being the successful author and him being, well, the beefcake. Somewhere along the way, they end up being kidnapped by a billionaire, and Brad Freaking Pitt is the mercenary who must come in and save everyone’s asses. Naturally, there’s plenty of sexy and gross-out moments in this movie, and it’s all as delightfully fun as can be. 6. Ozark (Netflix series) Ruth Langmore and the Byrde fam have been through hell over the past handful of years onscreen, and it’s all coming to a a savage and shattering ending. For a final flourish, Killer Mike is on hand, and you know that this show will not end well for everyone. Collateral damage abounded already, and Marty Byrde set a sh*tstorm in motion that Wendy and Ruth seem bound and determined to finish.

5. We Own This City (HBO limited series on HBO Max) Well, this isn’t The Wire, but creator David Simon is back to burrow into the underbelly of Charm City’s police force. The story’s based upon Justin Fenton’s book about Freddie Gray’s death in 2015, so there’s plenty of law enforcement shenanigans, which makes it awfully interesting to see a dude who played The Punisher (that’d be Jon Bernthal) at the center of it all. Treat Williams portrays an investigator who’s trying to take down the bad guys, who are supposed to be the good guys. Talk about two worlds colliding. 4. The Staircase (HBO Max series) Colin Firth is almost too good here as Michael Peterson, who did hard time for the death of his wife, Kathleen, played stunningly by Toni Collette. This dramatization has callbacks to the O.G. true crime docuseries, of course, but it’s also its own creature. The cast, including Sophie Turner and Parker Posey, all really go for it, and my fingers are still crossed for the show to provide some real insight of an intriguing theory that added layers to the existing case.