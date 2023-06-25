Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Fast X (Universal film streaming on VOD and Amazon Prime Video) If you weren’t one of the millions of people to watch Jason Momoa shake up the family’s sprawling world — and yell “hey dorks!” while declaring that everyone is going to Hell — then now is your chance to shake the walls of your home theater setup. This film might feel overstuffed, but seriously, it took dedication to pack everyone into this film, so maybe sit back and enjoy the ride? We don’t need to overthink anything when Jason Statham and Charlize Theron are back, Brie Larson appears on the scene as well, and then The Rock makes a cameo. This franchise remains all about the spectacle. TIE: 10. The Idol (HBO series streaming on Max) No one ever expected Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to make a nice and polite show, but he and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye sure did dive into controversy here. The first few weeks attracted plenty of curious viewers, but as the episodes wear forth, do heed the trigger warnings. Still, the season is young, so there may very well be a shift, and HBO recently shut down rumors that the show had already been outruled for a subsequent season. At minimum, at least the world is very excited to see more of Blackpink’s Jennie, and hopefully, Rachel Sennot’s assistant character can pull Jocelyn out of Tedros’ clutches.

9. Flamin’ Hot (Searchlight Pictures film streaming on Hulu and Disney+) Eva Longoria has made her directorial debut, and the film performed so well that she’s apparently received shipments of scripts from which to choose her next adventure. In this film, she captures the “true” story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Mexican-American Frito Lay janitor who pounced upon an opportunity and transformed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a full-on sensation, rather than a mere snack. 8. The Crowded Room (Apple TV+ series) Tom Holland certainly stepped away from his Marvel ways in this inspired-by-true-crime story series that takes a lot of creative liberties. Holland portrays “Danny Sullivan,” who deals out lifetimes of turmoil upon himself and others. Amanda Seyfried plays an investigator who is charged with piecing together a complicated chain of events that might be a little too convoluted for some. Again, the show takes a fictionalized spin on reality, many years after Leonardo DiCaprio nearly starred as a more straightforward version of the the real-life defendant who successfully invokes a novel legal strategy.

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony movie available for rental on Amazon) What are you waiting for? This original film never gets old, and then you can go rewatch the sequel, which manages to be even more glorious (both from storytelling and visual perspectives) than its predecessor. Yes, there’s much more for Gwen lovers in the second film, but the first installment was a game-changer and proof that both Disney and Sony can continue to provide more Peter Parker incarnations, and there is room for all. Besides, there’s a reason why the first film landed at the top of our Favorite Comic Book Movies list from last decade, so a refresher is more than worth it. 6. Black Mirror (Netflix series) If anyone was worried that Charlie Brooker’s brainchild might come a little too close these days to our real-life dystopia, well, those fears can be dashed. This season includes a hefty dose of Netflix being dragged by a Netflix show, and there seem to always be more technologically-fueled nightmares to provide endless, Bandersnatch-esque permutations. This season includes episodes starring Salma Hayek, Zazie Beetz, Annie Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Michael Cera, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, and the one and only Rory Culkin.

5. Secret Invasion (Disney+ series) It’s time for another Marvel spy series, finally. Much like with the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Nick Fury is not having the time of his life, and he’s definitely off his game after Thanos’ genocidal shenanigans. He fully embodies the “one last job” trope while the Skrulls head back into villain mode after somehow being helpful during Captain Marvel. Ben Mendelsohn returns as Talos, and Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman formally join the MCU here. 4. Extraction 2 (Netflix film) The people came out again for Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake, so Netflix has already greenlit a third film. A 21-minute, one-take action extravaganza certainly helped to grease those wheels. Overall, it’s nice to see that the first film was no pandemic fluke, and no one can be mad at Hemsworth finding great success without donning the Thor wig.