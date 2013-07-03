Pour One Out For Alec Baldwin’s Twitter Account (And The Morning Links)

After his Twitter meltdown last week, when he called a journalist a “toxic little queen” and rightfully took heat for it, Alec Baldwin — who has deleted his Twitter account several times in the past — has vowed never to tweet again, as he tells Vanity Fair.
I went to Jimmy Gandolfini’s funeral, and when I was there I realized Jimmy Gandolfini didn’t have Twitter. Jimmy Gandolfini was so beloved as a person, and he was so admired as an actor, and he didn’t give a fuck about social media.
I really learned a lesson at the funeral. I said to myself, This is all a waste of time. Meaning it’s fun sometimes, but less and less, and less. It’s just another chink in your armor for people to come and kill you. I stopped and said to myself, I’m going to try where I just don’t do this anymore.
That’s too bad. Twitter Alec provided a lot of post fodder, damnit. I’m sure he’ll find a way to continue being an a$$hole in other ways.
I don’t think it was social media that Gandolfini didn’t care about, I’m pretty sure it was he didn’t care about giving his opinion on a whole range of things that quite frankly no one really cared to hear…learn that lesson.
He cancelled his Twitter account? What a little bitch.
He’ll be back. This is like AA, except for assholes.
The first step.
Sure Alec, you had that epiphany during the funeral, then went on an epic homosexual rant AFTER the funeral, and then deleted it. Definitely makes sense.
Him talking about Twitter in regards to the legacy of Gandolfini makes me want to throw up.
I think Alec Baldwin is funny, but I hate him a little bit now that he’s called James Gandolfini “Jimmy.” I’m sure his friends called him Jimmy, but what is it about celebrities calling other celebrities by their lesser-used nicknames that makes them sound like pretentious jackasses? It’s like when anyone calls Robert DeNiro “Bobby,” I just want to go all “Chuck” Bronson on them.
”I’m sorry, I like to call celebrities by the names they prefer: Bobby De Niro, Sandy Bullock, Eddie Jimmy Olmos.”
Don’t forget Marty Luke King.
And Josh “I’m not Jonah Hill dammit” Gad.
Nailed it. That’s the difference between Gandolfini and Baldwin. Twitter.
Yeah this. Guy’s a great actor but he’s got the mentality of Justin Beiber.
Alec Baldwin’s twitter account was a perfect example of why people above the age of 50 shouldn’t be allowed to use technology.
It’s not age — it’s wisdom/judgement/general ability to not be an asshole. Plenty of young ‘uns should avoid Twitter too, but they don’t.
At this point, Alec Baldwin should really avoid sayings like “chink in the armor.”
Unless he’s referring to a Chinese martial arts movie…actually, probably not even then.
What a (drama) queen.