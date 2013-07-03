Pour One Out For Alec Baldwin’s Twitter Account (And The Morning Links)

#Twitter
07.03.13

After his Twitter meltdown last week, when he called a journalist a “toxic little queen” and rightfully took heat for it, Alec Baldwin — who has deleted his Twitter account several times in the past — has vowed never to tweet again, as he tells Vanity Fair.

I went to Jimmy Gandolfini’s funeral, and when I was there I realized Jimmy Gandolfini didn’t have Twitter. Jimmy Gandolfini was so beloved as a person, and he was so admired as an actor, and he didn’t give a fuck about social media.

I really learned a lesson at the funeral. I said to myself, This is all a waste of time. Meaning it’s fun sometimes, but less and less, and less. It’s just another chink in your armor for people to come and kill you. I stopped and said to myself, I’m going to try where I just don’t do this anymore.

That’s too bad. Twitter Alec provided a lot of post fodder, damnit. I’m sure he’ll find a way to continue being an a$$hole in other ways.

