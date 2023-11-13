Season two of Power Book IV: Force has been relentless in the death department. So many characters, big and small, failed to make it to the end of the season. They include Walter Flynn , Brandon Doyle, Uncle Paulie, Leon, Nunez, Diamond and Jenard’s father, and others. In the season two finale , it seems like Claudia Flynn may have joined that list in the closing minutes after she is stabbed in the back while in prison. She falls to the floor while bleeding out with no one nearby and it appears that it’s the end of Claudia as we know it.

Is Claudia Dead After The Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Finale?

It appears that Claudia was indeed killed at the end of season two, but her death wasn’t exactly confirmed. With the Power Universe (see: Kanan from the original Power series), you can never be too sure that someone is dead, so we’ll have to wait until season three to get that confirmation.

Claudia’s prison stabbing comes after she was set up during a drug deal by Tommy (played by Joseph Sikora) and Shanti to be arrested by the FBI. Federal authorities were originally at the location of the drug deal through the belief that Tommy would be there meeting with the cartel. However, Tommy was tipped about a snitch in CBI, so he flipped the script on everyone and slipped by the law once again. Claudia was arrested and during a prison call to Shanti, Claudia learned that Tommy used Shanti to get revenge on Claudia for killing Liliana. As soon as Claudia makes this realization, she’s stabbed in the back by a fellow prisoner.

‘Power Book IV: Force’ season two is now available to stream on STARZ.