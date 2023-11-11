Power Book IV: Force came to a close with the release of its tenth and final episode in season two . The finale was an epic one as it showed Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora ) evading death on his way to making CBI a top distributor of the Cartel in Chicago. Now, CBI is right beside Miguel’s Insane Princes crew and that will make for a big clash in season three with the initial pieces being laid in the season two finale. One of those involves Mireya, who Miguel discovers is in a relationship with Tommy. Infuriated by this, he calls Tommy from her phone to let him know he won’t be seeing her for a while.

What Happened To Mireya In The Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Finale?

Back in episode seven of season two, Jenard was seated in his car outside of Tommy’s apartment when he saw Mireya walk up to his door. As they embraced and kissed, Jenard took a picture of their intimate moment with the knowledge that he could use it against Tommy. Well, in the season two finale, that moment came. With help from Shanti, Jenard anonymously sent the picture to Miguel.

In response, Miguel calls Tommy from Mireya’s phone and he gets the confirmation of their relationship when Tommy answers the phone affectionately. Miguel inquires about Tommy’s upcoming trip to Barcelona with Mireya while burning the two plane tickets that Tommy gifted her. Miguel promises Tommy that he will “never” see Mireya again, and though Tommy demands to know “where the f*ck” Mireya is, Miguel hangs up the phone with no answer. Just like that, the scene is set for an epic battle in season three.

‘Power Book IV: Force’ season two is now available to stream on STARZ.