Who Plays Mireya Garcia On ‘Power Book IV: Force?’ Meet Carmela Zumbado

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)

STARZ recently concluded the second season of Power Book IV: Force, one of three spin-offs birthed from the original Power Universe. In the show’s latest season, there was a small group of characters who were brought on to the show to add to its storyline. One of them was Mireya Garcia who played the role of Tommy Egan’s new love interest. She is also the younger sibling of Miguel Garcia, who was also new to season two as one of Tommy Egan’s main competitors in the Chicago drug game. In the end, Mireya was one of the standout characters in Power Book IV: Force season two and fans are excited for her return in season three.