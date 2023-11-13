Who Plays Mireya Garcia On ‘Power Book IV: Force?’ Meet Carmela Zumbado

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)
STARZ recently concluded the second season of Power Book IV: Force, one of three spin-offs birthed from the original Power Universe. In the show’s latest season, there was a small group of characters who were brought on to the show to add to its storyline. One of them was Mireya Garcia who played the role of Tommy Egan’s new love interest. She is also the younger sibling of Miguel Garcia, who was also new to season two as one of Tommy Egan’s main competitors in the Chicago drug game. In the end, Mireya was one of the standout characters in Power Book IV: Force season two and fans are excited for her return in season three.
Who Plays Mireya Garcia On Power Book IV: Force?
Mireya Garcia is played by Carmela Zumbado whose acting career dates back to 2011. Since then, she’s landed roles in TV shows like NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, Chicago P.D., Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and the recent iCarly reboot. She most notably played the main role of Delilah Alves on Netflix’s You where she appeared in all 10 episodes in season two. Zumbado has also appeared in movies that include 2 Minutes Of Fame, Run Sweetheart Run, Hot Seat, and The Wall of Mexico.
During a recent interview with Uproxx, Joseph Sikora, who played the role of Tommy Egan, praised Zumbado for her portrayal of Mireya Garcia. “Let’s give Carmela Zumbado some love too,” he said. “What a wonderful portrayal of Mireya she’s had, I think that she’s wonderfully shown this inner conflict that she had to be with Tommy. It’s always like, ‘No, but I can’t help it.’ I think that that’s very relatable to us as human beings.”
‘Power Book IV: Force’ season two is now available to stream on STARZ.