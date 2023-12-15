The second season of Power Book IV: Force ended a little over a month ago with a dramatic season finale that saw the takedown of Claudia Flynn while Tommy Egan and Diamond successfully neutralized Vic Flynn’s power and forced Miguel Garcia to share Chicago with CBI. There’s a whole lot in store for a possible season three and that includes what the futures of Vic and Tommy’s new love interest Mireya Garcia will look like. All of that will be seen in the series’ third season, well, if it gets renewed.

Did Power Book IV: Force Get Renewed For Season 3?

Today, STARZ announced that the series had indeed been renewed for a third season. “The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy and we’re thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!”

Busby’s comments come after Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, hinted at what could be expected in the show’s third season during an interview with Uproxx for the season two finale. “I can tell you this: there are going to be twists and turns and appearances from people who you may not be expecting to pop up in season three,” he said. “I’m as excited as you are.”

‘Power Book IV: Force’ season two is now available to stream on STARZ.