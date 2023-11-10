(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.) Season two of Power Book IV: Force is officially in the books thanks to an epic tenth and final episode in the Tommy Egan-led season. This week, it was time for Tommy and Diamond to lead CBI up to the top and make them the No. 1 connect in Chicago. However, to do so, Tommy and Diamond had to get a few things out of their way first. We start with Vic Flynn, who Tommy discovered is the rat in CBI providing intel to the authorities. To ensure that Vic is unable to send him off to the authorities, Tommy tricks Vic about a location for a meet and it screws up the FBI’s plan of catching Tommy. Instead, they get Claudia, Mirkovic, and the Serbs while also suffering the loss of yet another officer. This also puts Vic at risk as he figures out that Tommy gave him the wrong location for the meet because he knows he’s working with the FBI. The episode closes with an attempt to save Vic before he’s potentially killed, but we’ll have to wait until season three to see if that is successful. Next for Tommy and Diamond is evading Miguel and his Insane Princes crew. For Miguel, it’s clearer than ever that Tommy is coming for his spot which leaves him with one choice: kill Tommy. Miguel sends his associate Nasi to try and do so, but that mission is unsuccessful as Tommy defends himself and kills Nasi instead. His evasion of Miguel and his crew is successful as Tommy and Diamond meet with Che to propose a position directly under him with Cartel. Though their initial hope was to push out Miguel, Che instead allowed CBI to take over the Serbs’ position due to the arrest of Mirkovic and his crew. Che gives strict orders to Miguel, Tommy, and Diamond that they are to compete healthily without retaliation in any manner. Though they agree, Miguel makes the first move against Che by taking Mireya away from Tommy once he learns about their relationship. Elsewhere in the episode, we have the return of D-Mac who is back with his eyes set on rejoining CBI despite Tommy and Diamond’s wishes against that. In an attempt to get on their good side, D-Mac goes out of his way to kill Mad Dog (the teen who murdered Leon) as a favor for Diamond. This creates a complicated situation as Mad Dog is the nephew of King Kilo, a key player in the coalition CBI created across Chicago. Thankfully, Jenard helps make a deal with King Kilo so that he doesn’t retaliate against CBI as a whole. Speaking of Jenard, he and Shanti are still working hard on their plan to undermine Tommy and Diamond’s position in CBI. Their plan is underway as they provide Miguel with an image of Tommy and Mireya being intimate, something that will surely make for a big problem for Tommy, but a great opportunity for both Jenard and Shanti. Lastly, Tommy’s mother suffers a drug overdose in front of Tommy who does little to help her. Thankfully, JP is there to call an ambulance and get her to the hospital, but Tommy’s refusal to help is enough to make JP cut off Tommy for the foreseeable future. Now, let’s see who made the top five Power Players of the Week list based on the events that went down in the “Power, Powder, Respect” episode.

5. Jenard Jenard has come a long way in Power Book IV: Force season two. He went from being the distrusted brother of Diamond and enemy of Tommy to a solid participant in CBI. Jenard had his highs and lows with a brief addiction to drugs and the death of his father, but he got himself together to be welcomed back to CBI. Despite all of this, don’t be fooled and think that Jenard is on board with Tommy and Diamond’s plans for CBI. He’s working behind the scenes with Shanti, a fellow Chicagoan who is also a gang leader and his love interest, in taking down Tommy and Diamond to make CBI theirs for leading. Jenard does everything necessary to get back on Tommy and Diamond’s side and even handles business for them when needed. It’s all a part of the plan as Jenard and Shanti take a step forward in sabotaging Tommy and Diamond’s goals by sending Miguel a picture of Tommy kissing Mireya. The damage that will result from that will be big, and though we see a glimpse of it to close “Power, Powder, Respect,” the rest will be seen in season three. Nonetheless, Jenard and Shanti move forward with their plan to take over CBI and it’s a big and boss move from them, something we can commend them for. 4. Shanti Shanti is not only all in on Jenard’s plan to take over CBI, but she’s also leading the operation. While Jenard worked to get back on Tommy and Diamond’s good side, Shanti did her best to aid that situation while also getting on Claudia’s good side by joining her operation in Chicago’s Viagra Triangle. She then used this to get on Tommy’s good side and gain his trust by feeding him intel on what Claudia was up to. All of her work paid off in the season finale, when Shanti helped Tommy trick Claudia into her arrest and presumably her own death as well. Through it all, Tommy’ trust in her increased and it helped to put her in a position where she could comfortably set him up for his downfall without being worried about him on her back. Through sending the picture of Tommy and Mireya to Miguel, Shanti does just that and her rise to the top could be in full swing.

3. Tommy For much of season two, Tommy Egan was in the top-two position on the weekly Power Players list. He led the way for CBI’s mission to take over Chicago, and on his “worst” days, he was the sidekick to Diamond, as he let the Chicago native make necessary moves to further their agenda. This week though, despite his wins, Tommy suffers a crucial loss for himself on a couple of fronts. First, Jenard and Shanti sent Miguel the picture of Tommy and Mierya kissing which tips the Insane Princes leader about Tommy’s relationship with his little sister. Though Tommy doesn’t know how Miguel found out, what matters is that Miguel knows and it seems like he’s done something to make sure that Tommy and Mireya never see each other again. Tommy did well balancing and protecting everything that mattered to him this season up until this point, but now, that streak has come to an end thanks to Miguel’s move against him. Secondly, D-Mac’s decision to kill Mad Dog, the teenager who murdered Leon, could prove to be problematic for CBI as it ensures D-Mac will be killed by King Kilo when he’s free from prison. Though Tommy probably won’t disagree with the decision for D-Mac to be killed, as he warned D-Mac about the streets, he’s lost a lot of family, and adding to that list isn’t going to have the best effect on him. 2. Diamond Diamond gets the edge on Tommy this week as he had a few things go his way in the season two finale. First, D-Mac murdering Mad Dog, though problematic, is a satisfying win for him as it means that Leon’s death is officially avenged without him having to do anything and risk getting in trouble with the law. Then, he’s able to get Jenard to speak with King Kilo and ensure that he doesn’t retaliate on CBI for his nephew Mad Dog’s death. A retaliation would destroy the coalition that Diamond and Tommy worked so hard to construct in the Chicago area. Add in his and Tommy’s ability to evade the grasp of the FBI as well as their new deal with Che and the Cartel, and it’s clear that this season ended on a high note for Diamond. He didn’t suffer any losses unlike Tommy, but with a rift between him and Tommy building up, things could be changing for him and others in the foreseeable future.