Thanks to Bridgerton proving once again that audiences will show up in droves for old-timey Victorian romances, and reality TV always being a reliable staple, Peacock has apparently decided to mash the two together in Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance. While the Jane Austen classic has been adapted to include, among other things, zombies, this is the first time it will be used for a dating series. Think The Bachelor, but everyone talks with a British accent and does that pinky thing when drinking tea.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.

Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is casting right now, so if you’d like a chance to festoon your loins with Victorian garments while attempting to meet the love of your life, you can click here.