With a little over a week to go before Jon Stewart‘s official return to television, Apple has a dropped a new trailer for his new vehicle The Problem with Jon Stewart. Like The Daily Show, the show will tackle current events. However, the episodes will be one hour long, and Stewart promises a more comprehensive and longer look at serious topics that won’t be focused on jokes. Entirely.

In one of the scenes, Stewart can be seen dropping his trademark wit on what appears to be a government official over veterans’ health problems after exposure to burn pits. Leapfrogging off of his work on Capitol Hill, The Problem with Jon Stewart will tackle the care, or lack thereof, that veterans and 9/11 first responders have received in the past 20 years. Stewart hasn’t been afraid to take the topic all the way to Washington where he’s gone toe-to-toe with senators and called them out to his face, so he certainly won’t pull punches on his own show.

Here’s the official synopsis:

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the world’s problems. It’s harder to pinpoint the systems responsible for creating them. In this series, Jon Stewart brings together people impacted by different parts of a problem to discuss one big question: How do we come up with change?

The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres September 30 on Apple TV+.