Programming Note: Still 4 Months to Go Until 'Mad Men' Is Back

09.13.11 7 years ago 17 Comments

As a TV blogger, I should probably be focused on the new shows debuting during the fall TV season that’s just begun. As a male human being, however, right now I can only focus on Christina Hendricks at last night’s premiere of I Don’t Know How She Does It. Oh I know how she does it: the world’s strongest underwire bra and an off-the-shoulder dress. That’s all it takes. Good Lord. There’s no way that those don’t have a significant gravitational pull.

Anyway, yeah. I guess I should make this TV-related and mention that Season of “Mad Men” doesn’t start until some time in early 2012. Damn you, AMC! I need that show back. My TV-watching life is incomplete without Joan, Roger Sterling’s racism, and people smoking on airplanes.

More pictures at WWTDD. Interview with Hendricks here.

