Proof That Being An Extra On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is As Fun As It Sounds

The nice thing about extras, the mute background actors who fill out scenes and occasionally have a laugh, is they have the same reaction to meeting the stars of our favorite TV shows as we would. They’re all professional like while shooting scenes, but at the wrap parties, when the cameras stop rolling, they break out the big goofy grins around Natalie Dormer and Sophie Turner, because obviously.
Redditor Taranoleion was cast as a Lannister Guard on Game of Thrones this season, and now that his “duties are officially over,” he shared photos from what it was like working in King’s Landing and partying with Joffrey. He was not a good guard, clearly, but he seems like a cool dude.
The guards actually had their visors open at the wedding, so you can even see my face. Score!
After the PW wrapped up, a bunch of extras took photos together to celebrate.
Waiting for the shoot to start.
Yes, I was there, I saw it all live.
A cat that randomly walked on set. I’m 100% positive this is Balerion.
It was hilarious, actually. The cat nonchalantly walked across the arena during the fight scene and they had to cut and wait for it to leave.
Jack Gleeson at the party.
She was really nice, helped me find the perfect lighting for the photo.
Pretty cool guy.
So it’s not only Hodor who does the DJ-ing. They had an official DJ at the party, but at one point Loras and Margaery came up with their iPods and started playing their own tracks, which was pretty much fine with everyone.
In this image you can see how nicely I follow the rule of looking as idiotic as humanly possible in a celebrity photo. Meanwhile, she looks sexy as hell.
TBH, I didn’t know at the time how much I would appreciate having this one – I mean, I knew Oberyn would be cool, but never imagined how AWESOME he’d be in the show, as I only saw the fight scene with him. But now, in hindsight, this is the second coolest photo I managed to grab while there. (Not actually sure how the guy behind us affects the the photo’s coolness ratio.)
The coolest photo I managed to grab.
