‘The Daily Show’ Bravely Asks, ‘What Has The Earth Ever Done For You?’

In times of crisis and uncertainty (so the last several years) it can be easy to blame all of the problems in the world on the planet, right? What has the earth ever done for us? That’s what The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng asks in the segment, “Prove Me Wrong: Earth Day Edition.”

Chieng asks people on the street why the planet should be celebrated, to which some people agree that maybe…we shouldn’t be here. When was the last time you even pet a bird? In order to combat Chieng’s negativity, many pedestrians try to explain how it actually is important for us to take care of the only planet we have. “If we are not thankful for the earth, we’d be dead,” one passerby explains, to which Chieng responds, “I’m not thankful for the earth and I’m still alive.” When he’s right, he’s right!

Chieng then asks civilians to prove him wrong with the prompt: “Inside is better than outside,” which, to be fair, is true three months out of the year, depending on where you live. One fan explains, “The plants….relax you,” while another mentions that the inside has air conditioning and a fridge. Also true.

A child then impressively explains the concept of the dinosaurs and the economy. Chieng mocks, “What are you, an archeologist?” to which he responds, “No, I’m a kid.” Since kids will be on the planet a lot longer than us, let’s save the planet! Happy Earth Day!