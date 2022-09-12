Paul McCartney met Queen Elizabeth II multiple times before her death at 96 years old last week, including in 1997 when he was knighted for his services to music. “It was one of the best days ever,” the Beatles legend wrote on Facebook as a tribute to the British monarch. “I felt very honored to be offered a Knighthood and of course, it would have been rude to turn it down!” Unlike the time when the corgi-loving queen turned down Macca because she needed to know what happened to Laura Palmer.

As noted by Indiewire, an amusing story from a 2011 NME interview with Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti has resurfaced following Paddington Bear getting sad.

“Back when Twin Peaks was kicking off around the world, I flew by Concorde to London, to work with Paul McCartney at Abbey Road. He said, ‘Let me tell you a story’. Not long before we met, he’d been asked to perform for the Queen for her birthday celebrations. And when he met her, he started to say, ‘I’m honored to be here tonight your Majesty, and I’m going to play some music for you.’ And the Queen says, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay, it’s five to eight and I have to go and watch Twin Peaks!’”

Getting out of a work obligation to stay home and watch TV? The queen was never more relatable.

