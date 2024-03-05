Since 2018, the gang of the rebooted Queer Eye have appeared to get along as they deliver lifestyle makeovers to those who need them most (like Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty). Or is that just judicious editing? A damning new report by Rolling Stone alleges that behind the scenes not all is well.

The report, which comes amidst news that co-star Bobby Berk will be replaced by Jeremiah Brent, claims that they’re far less chummy than they appear onscreen.

“Essentially they were a group of people put together in their mid-thirties and told to be best friends,” one member of the production said. “But people don’t expect that Queer Eye could be that. That’s truly what it was: a manufactured boy band with big personalities that certain ones were favored and certain ones were not, and then eventually [things] turned really toxic.”

So there’s that, and then there’s this: According to several sources, Jonathan Van Ness, the biggest breakout star of the show, has “rage issues” and that they were known to “explode at least once a week.”

“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them,” one source said. “It’s intense and scary.”

Van Ness’ costars also didn’t appreciate the way they acted when they became the most famous one. “He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone,” a source said. “There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.”

But it seems none of them get along that well. Though they’ve enjoyed a “cordial working relationship” (for the most part, that is), that’s as far as they go together. “None of them are friends,” said a source. “They play nice.”

Anyway, when Queer Eye returns for its ninth season, they’ll be doing up Las Vegas. The previous eight seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

(Via Rolling Stone)