Questlove Is Going To Die In An Upcoming Episode Of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

02.21.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

“It’s my fantasy to play a dead body on Law & Order.” Questlove is a weird dude, but his dream’s going to come true: Ice T tweeted a photo of the Roots drummer on a coroner’s stab, looking like the most stylish of corpses. We don’t know the cause of death, though the bullet hole in the forehead is probably a clue.

We fully support Questlove appearing on every NBC show. We even have some suggestions:

-Duke Silver’s drummer on Parks and Recreation
-The Dean’s object of affection before Jeff came to Greendale on Community
Bizarro Hannibal with Questlove as Jack Crawford and Black Thought as Will Graham

Maybe Sam Rubin could confuse him for Samuel L. Jackson, too.

Via Spin

TAGSLAW AND ORDER: SVUquestlove

