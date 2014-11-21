Quickly Solving Pop Culture’s 8 Most Obvious Love Triangles

The Hunger Games has a love triangle, too, although it’s not because author Suzanne Collins really wanted one (it’s played up in the movies much more than in the books). It’s pretty clear to viewers that Katniss should be with Peeta, because Gale is super boring. Nice guy, good looking, kind of a douchebag. So, that’s been solved. You’re welcome, Jennifer Lawrence. Here are 10 more love triangles with obvious answers (the winner’s name is in bold).
1. Sookie/Bill/Eric (True Blood)
The winner: For seven seasons, True Blood tried to convince viewers that Sookie was torn between Bill and Eric, even when she was with Alcide. It was one of the show’s many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, etc. problems. But really, it wasn’t that difficult: the sappy vampire who’s still hung up on his wife who died hundreds of years ago, or THIS viking god? Case closed. Eric it is.
2. Andie/Blane/Duckie (Pretty In Pink)
The winner: Honestly, neither choice is particularly appealing. Blane’s a rich tool, but fan favorite Duckie, he either ended up doing one of two things: making weird videos for Funny or Die, or OD’ing on heroin in an artist’s loft in Brooklyn. Could go either way. Still, Duckie‘s the winner because his name’s not BLANE.
3. Buffy/Angel/Spike (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
The winner: I was #TeamAngel for years. Then I watched an episode of Bones, and rethought all my life choices. It’s gotta be Spike here. He’s got that sweet jacket, he can carry a tune (unlike Angel), and William the Bloody is a cooler name than Angelus.
Plus, he didn’t give birth to the worst character in the Whedonverse.
4. Kate — Jack vs. Sawyer (Lost)
The winner: Did anyone like the Kate/Jack/Sawyer love triangle, except for maybe the weirdos who make YouTube montage videos? I certainly didn’t, because it was obvious from the get-go that Sawyer was the superior hunk on Lost Island (and a better lover). He eventually moved on with Juliet, while Jack, eh, who cares? Jack was the Harry Potter or Piper Chapman of Lost — the ostensible hero surrounded by far more interesting characters. Also, one time Bai Ling gave him a tattoo, so he deserves NO ONE. Sawyer gets Kate, Juliet, Hurley, whoever he wants.
I can’t take this article seriously cause I don’t know one person who wouldn’t pick Annie over Britta in an instant.
We haven’t met. Hi, I’m Johnny Slider, and I’m Team Britta over team cocktease anyday.
Team Britta all day. Now Allison versus Gillian? Much tougher decision.
This is tough – Annie’s got the body, but I’ll bet Britta’s an animal in bed.
I’ll decide by coin flip.
You can’t use sexually as a decider, cause while Britta may have the experience, I bet Annies a closet freak. She’s more insecure too, meaning you can talk her into butt stuff. But then again, I bet Brittas already down for a little backdoor action. Hmm…
The ONLY solutuion is to have them go… ass to ass!
I tend to lean Britta but I can’t really put my finger on why.
I stand corrected!
Definitely Britta, but that’s probably a lot to do with the fact that Gillian Jacobs is much much better than Alison Brie.
It goes:
Britta > > >> > > > > >> >> > > > > >Annie
Though, it’s no contest if you’re including Asian Annie.
The real question is Alison V. Gillian both there characters would be hard to deal with in the long term
You guys are slipping. You need to show your work. Provide empirical proof for your choice.
Here, I’ll start. Britta, all the way.
[media.giphy.com]
Pretty in Pink? Veronica Mars? South Park Movie? When did you write this “pop culture” piece?
Veronica Mars was dope, your point is invalid.
You’re right on Sawyer. Not on Hunger Games tho… that one kid shares genes with Thor, and the other one just sat around icing cakes or something for a living. I don’t know. I haven’t seen the sequels.
Yeah, Peeta is the boring, “why are you still here?” character. Gale hasn’t had enough screen time, but he’s way better-looking, more confident, and has a longer friendship with Katniss. So, this entire list is now suspect.
this isn’t so much a love triangle as it is katniss thinking about all the strange she’s missing out on by being in a relationship
Yeah the love triangle in HG was more the guy she actually wanted v. the guy she pretended to like so she didn’t die
Yea I was about to say there isn’t much of a love triangle in the HG. In the first book at least, she’s more confused because she’s a teenage girl who isn’t use to having romantic feelings for anyone. If anything the cliche route is to go with Peeta, the sensitive, nice guy as those types are always chosen to be the one nowadays. It would be a nice change of pace if Gale was the guy she picked.
Blane and Duckie are both losers for wanting to get with the Ringworm. (Note: auto-correct tried to change this to Blane and Duckie are lovers…)
Conner. Was. The. Worst.
“one thing’s become abundantly clear: Logan is Rory’s best boyfriend.”
Wow……..that’s just like a million kinds of wrong. Logan was King Douche. :D
Yep. I liked Dean (until the whole married thing).
[www.youtube.com]
I still don’t understand how anyone can go Team Logan over Piz, not for the endgame. Piz was the Annie to Logan’s Britta.
Holy shit, had no idea Clayton Kershaw was a Gilmore Girls actor before the big leagues.
We really would have had Duckie end up with Andie, if it hadn’t been for test audiences and Molly Ringwald opposing the original ending. (Also Robert Downey Jr. was allegedly supposed to play Duckie as well) OMD already had a song picked of theirs for the Andie/Duckie ending, but because of the change, they wrote “If You Leave” in 24 hours.
I was hoping there was a real attempt to logically solve the problems rather than just picking one over the other. Darn. WHERE HAVE YOU GONE JOURNALISM!?