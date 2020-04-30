Ramy, the critically acclaimed Muslim-American comedy series from Hulu (produced by A24), is gearing up for what looks to be another incredibly poignant (and hopefully sweet!) second season. And as with the second season of Fleabag, I’m sensing that there might be audience thirst brewing for another holy man (this time, a sheikh, rather than a “hot priest”) who’s doling out a prescription for “discipline” in this trailer.

Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali joins the cast as the new spiritual advisor to the title character (portrayed by Golden Globe-winning, actor Ramy Youssef), who continues on his spiritual journey to, hopefully, find a greater commitment to his faith. Naturally, we should also expect Ramy’s love life to rear its head again, given that the show often embraces horniness, all while Ramy attempts to find a manageable balance between his status as a 28-year-old millennial man and the tenets of his religion. The series, of course, draws a lot of inspiration from Youssef’s own experiences to bring him onto the screen as Egyptian-American character Ramy Hassan, whose politically-divided New Jersey community tends to generate some friction. In turn, the show succeeds at balancing its comedic and dramatic sides to rightfully claim a dramedy status.

Ramy (also featuring Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Laith Nakli, and Steve Way) returns to Hulu with a full season on May 29.