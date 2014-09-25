Ratings News: ‘Modern Family’ Finds Acceptable Timeslot Partner, Plus ‘Big Bang Theory’ Schedule Tweaks

After Cougar Town, Happy Endings, Suburgatory, and Rebel Wilson’s Super Fun Night all failed to hang on to the audience of ABC’s highest rated sitcom, Modern Family, it appears that the network has finally found a sitcom that can co-exist. Is it Trophy Wife, the show that SHOULD have been put in the lead-out slot last season because it was a perfect complement to the series?
No. But it was another sitcom about a large, suburban family. Black-ish grabbed 10.7 million viewers and a nice 3.3 in the demo, compared to the 11 million viewers and the 4.1 in the demo for Modern Family. Compare that to the 2.7 million viewers who watched the final episode of Super Fun Night last year, and it does seem as though ABC finally has found a stable block of comedies in the 9 p.m. hour.
The same could probably be said for the 8 p.m. hour, too, as The Middle returned slightly down from its premiere last season, but its lead-out, The Goldbergs scored a 1.5 in the demo, which is much better than the Maggie Lawson sitcom, Back in the Game, fared last season.
Weirdly, however, over on NBC, The Mysteries of Laura — despite terrible ratings and timeslot without a dominant lead-in — managed 9.7 million viewers and a 1.5 in the demo. Sure, that’s down 25 percent from its premiere, but that’s a surprisingly good hold for a show that’s being excoriated by critics.
With Laura, Law & Order:SVU and Chicago Fire, NBC managed to win the night in overall viewers. Meanwhile, Fox continues to struggle, as its already weak Red Band Society fell to a 1.0 in the demo in its second week out.
Elsewhere, CBS is loving the huge numbers that Big Bang Theory put up on Monday so much that it’s decided to delay the return of Mom to Mondays for three weeks and instead air Big Bang Theory reruns, according to Vulture’s Joe Adalian. Then, instead of Mom going to Mondays, The Millers will inhabit that slot, while Mom will bounce to Thursdays starting on October 27th. Then, in January 2015, the two shows will flip nights again: The Millers to Thursday and Mom to Mondays.
Basically, CBS is just trying to maximize Big Bang Theory (and its reruns) to boost its other sitcoms and its overall ratings (since Big Bang Theory reruns probably do as well as firstruns of The Millers and Mom).
Source: TVByTheNumbers
Well, I’m sure that most black people love “Modern Family”, so it only makes sense that they would stick around for “Black-ish”. Say, that reminds me, what happened to the black neighbor that the Dunphys had, like………2-3 seasons ago? Must have moved.
I made it all the way to where the white assistant calls Anthony Anderson V-Peezy.
Anyone who doesn’t like The Goldbergs should be kicked right in the nards.
That show is awesome and the rewatchability is high too.
kick me right in the nuts. it would be more pleasurable than watching the goldbergs.
Wolfman’s got nards!
Also Goldbergs is a great show.
Didn’t look blackish- looked L.A.ish.
I don’t live there and I don’t get it. I watched it this morning and I thought it would be the first show to be canceled. I guess not with those ratings.
I’m not with the ratings either. There’s only so much of Anthony Anderson I can take.
Black people definitely watched Fresh Prince. Black-ish was pretty good. Seems to center around a black man trying to connect his family to their heritage, their culture.
Every time I watched trophy wife I wondered why they didn’t pair it with Modern Family.
Every time I watched trophy wife I wondered why am I watching trophy wife.
i made it almost to the end… but other shiny things caught my attention. may try it one more time…
The banner image helps me understand why people watch Big Bang Theory. Dayum, she was fine in the early seasons (and still is, I guess, I don’t *love* the short hair, but I’m not totally against it).
I wish they still let her run around bra less in tank tops.
She looks pretty good in nothing over on the “Fappening” sites……
…..or so I’ve been told by a friend….
I liked Black-ish quite a bit.
I’m confused… The Mysteries of Laura had good ratings despite having terrible ratings? It’s so cute when Dustin tries to sound like an industry insider.
BAZAINGA FUCK DUH HA*ERS AND SNOTTO GIRL
So…..what night is First Run Big Bang Theory on?
I’m voting no for black-ish’ on my list, so I hope the sitcom is going to be a big flop. The show is giving a 0 out of 10 rating, and it’s predicted the show that’s most likely to be canceled after one season.