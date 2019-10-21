Several comic book adaptations challenge the notion that these projects are little more than “theme parks” (and some… do not), and Watchmen certainly feels like, when all is said and done, it’ll live at the top of that list. In fact, it’s the show’s depth and creative approach (and the talent behind the scenes) that attracted Academy Award-winning actress Regina King to the part of Angela Abar (wife, mother, and retired cop) and her alter-ego, Sister Night (costumed bad-ass hero and arbiter of justice). Uproxx spoke with King in New York City ahead of the premier about what made Angela’s story connect with her as well as the look and challenge of playing Sister Night. We also discussed the evolution of King’s career, her initial worry that she had taken on too much while filming due to a packed schedule, and the support she found from co-star Don Johnson.

What was it specifically about this character that appealed to you?

Oh gosh, everything. The fact that Damon [Lindelof] wrote this amazing journey. It started there. Just when he reached out. And then, when I read this script, I kind of felt like she represents… just people. Like, all of us. We have to switch our masks all the time in life; whether it’s to adapt, whether it’s to protect ourselves, whether it’s because we don’t want to let people in. We’re constantly doing that. And it was just kind of amazing because it was the first time I had ever seen that happen in just 60 pages. Usually, when you see someone that is wearing a mask or a chameleon, it’s over the course of time. But in those 60 pages, we meet her at her son’s school. That’s not the Angela that is truly Angela. And then the Angela that she is with Cal, which is truly the essence of Angela, I think. And then Sister Night. I just felt like that’s just a great representation of human beings and how we move.

Something impactful like that, is that a prerequisite for you at this point when you’re looking to take on a project?

It’s interesting, because I’m asked that question, and I know I’m asked that question because pretty much from Southland on to now, one would say that was the case. But I really look for great storytelling. I’m reading anything that I get as an audience member before I’m looking at it as an actor. But I will say that I matured along the way to where I look at things that way. I would say in the first few years of my career, like [in my] teens and early twenties, if something came my way, I would scroll until I got to my character and read [it] first. Just to read through. “Okay. What is it that I will have to do before I go on this audition?” l just think I’ve gained a certain amount of wisdom along the way that has me… I look at things in totality as opposed to just the character.

Have you looked at comic book adaptations in the past?

This is the first time. I always wanted to play a superhero, but I’d be lying if I told you that I’m a huge fan of comic books and that I follow them. I would say the first big superhero story that was my favorite was Spiderman And His Amazing Friends, as a kid. But at that time that I was loving it, I did not realize that it was a comic book before it was a cartoon, you know? I did know that Wonder Woman was a comic book. I was a fan of Wonder Woman. I loved Wonder Woman so much because I felt like, while she did have on that little costume, for some reason, to me, it didn’t feel like she was being objectified. I feel like, even as a little girl, I would always be able to see when a female character was being objectified. You know, like… While we loved her, I felt like Farrah Fawcett in Charlie’s Angels was objectified. But Diana Prince didn’t feel like that to me. So I will say, as much as I’ve wanted to play a superhero or a bad-ass woman, I never wanted her to feel like that. The universe does things exactly the way it’s supposed to be. So it was supposed to take this long for that: a superhero that’s as complex as Angela is to come along.

Speaking of the look of the character, what was your reaction when you saw the costume for the first time?