Relax, Guys. Those Latest ‘SNL’ Rumors Aren’t True After All.

Yesterday, reports were circling that the women of Saturday Night Live were pretty pissed about Cecily Strong getting the boot from Weekend Update. While we all pretty much agree that her replacement, former Daily Show correspondent Michael Che, is more than worthy of his new co-anchor spot, his appointment meant that, for the first time in the show’s history, two men would be manning the news desk — something the ladies of SNL reportedly did not appreciate.

Well, it seems like those sources — one of which was quoted by the NY Daily News as claiming to have heard rookie cast member Saheer Zamata complaining about the lack of women in one of the show’s flagship segments — apparently got it all wrong. Funny woman Cecily Strong took to Instagram to address rumors of tension between herself and Che and she did it in the best way possible: with a joke.

We’re definitely not upset about seeing more “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party.”