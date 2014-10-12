Relax, Guys. Those Latest ‘SNL’ Rumors Aren’t True After All.

Yesterday, reports were circling that the women of Saturday Night Live were pretty pissed about Cecily Strong getting the boot from Weekend Update. While we all pretty much agree that her replacement, former Daily Show correspondent Michael Che, is more than worthy of his new co-anchor spot, his appointment meant that, for the first time in the show’s history, two men would be manning the news desk — something the ladies of SNL reportedly did not appreciate.
Well, it seems like those sources — one of which was quoted by the NY Daily News as claiming to have heard rookie cast member Saheer Zamata complaining about the lack of women in one of the show’s flagship segments — apparently got it all wrong. Funny woman Cecily Strong took to Instagram to address rumors of tension between herself and Che and she did it in the best way possible: with a joke.
Sorry @chethinks. It turns out I'm not sick of you, I'm "fuming" about you! Da Newz told me! So, I guess look out tomorrow. It's not my fault or yours though. Women just always be so angry. We don't know how to be any other way except angry or drunk dancing. @bibbymoynihan I don't know yet how I feel about you. We'll see. 💃💃💃
We’re definitely not upset about seeing more “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party.”
“Those Latest ‘SNL’ Rumors Aren’t True After All.” But we’ll still keep the untrue article posted at the top of our page. This site has regressed to sub-Buzzfeed levels.
from hall monitor to internet monitor, YOU’VE MADE IT!!
[i.ytimg.com]
Is it actually someone at uproxx who picks what goes to the top, or is it some algorithm determining popular posts?
I don’t have a right to be disappointed that a site I used to like is now populated by crappy writers posting idiotic, nonsensical drivel? No viewpoint, no intelligence, no sense of humor.
choco: you’re right – the original post was poorly researched.
@chocotaco you do have the right to voice your opinion. Idk why but it made me think of a hall monitor and I couldn’t not post this awesome picture of the hall monitor from Saved by the Bell.
I feel like in the past Uproxx rarely had posts on the weekends. So I assume to stay more up to date with more frequent posts, uproxx enlisted/uses more contributors on the site than in the past. More doesn’t always mean better, but I like they have posts on the wknds.
I think it is fine to have an opinion and they’re welcome, but just crying out that you don’t like something and calling writers idiots doesn’t really work. The original story is based on a Daily News article and obviously other sites reported the same thing. If anything is poorly researched, it’s the original story going by a “spy” overhearing something.
Feels like hate for the sake of hate.
Oh no, we’re even more confusing than that at this point, @chocotaco. The initial report was that Sasheer Zamata was angry about not having any women on the update desk. We now have an update post (if I’m reading the links correctly) that says the initial rumours aren’t true because Cecily Strong seems to be ok with it. You will notice that those two names are not the same because they are different people.
I don’t have a clue what happened. I have even less of a clue what happened after reading the two posts here. I like a lot of the stuff on Uproxx but these two posts don’t make that list.
Why is Michael Che “more than worthy”? What has he done to deserve that praise? He is difficult to understand; he mumbles and sounds like he has marbles in his mouth. And he has basically just read the cue-cards. For example, his interaction with Stefon was completely dead. None of the wit or fun of Seth.
What does that have to do with his stumbling, lackluster performance on SNL? And wasn’t he only on The Daily Show for a few months?
Michael Che is being pushed down everyone’s throats for some reason as being funny and great. In his 3 appearances (I think that might LITERALLY be it) on The Daily Show he did nothing to wow or standout. His jokes and delivery on Weekend Update suck and are only made better by lump of sand-clump with hair that is Colin Joystick who’s jokes are about as funny as a scorpion doing a vasectomy. I don’t know what anyone sees in Michael Che. He must be super-tight with the ‘New York Funny-Types’ or something ’cause I just don’t see it.
When Stefon said he likes there’s “one of each of you” I was surprised he didn’t take it a step further and make mention of them replacing the lady anchor. Maybe he didn’t want to exacerbate the situation.
Wait so this is just what Cecily said.. not necessarily what the others think…
Che just flat out sucks on Update. Sorry. I like him in general, but he is not a good fit.
That said, he’s still better than Jost.
I’m hoping for improvement, but right now this is one of the worst Update groups to date.
WHOEVER WOULD HAVE GUESSED THIS
#FireJost
Well that’s uplifting.
And of course Bobby Moynihan doesn’t have a problem with Michael Che. He’s too busy fighting out his creative differences with Piece of Toast.
“Yesterday, reports were circulating….” like, right here on this blog. “Calm down, guys” is hardly a retraction.
Especially when most of the commentators were calling bullshit or pointing out how the whole idea was dumb on the original post.
Think the reaction of most people about the initial comments caused them to rethink their stance on two guys behind the desk. They realized that they said something pretty fucking stupid and decided to change their minds.
Except the reports posted on this blog were linked from other places as well. It’s not the like writers here just made it up.
Jost still sucks
/not a rumour
Just bring back Norm MacDonald to do update
It wasn’t too long ago that Lorne Michaels would shut up cast quota complaints with “Funny’s not fair.”
Now it’s about a year or two from being a live Glee episode.