Remember Every ‘True Blood’ Boob And Butt With This Helpful Seasons 1-6 Recap

06.22.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

So much has happened during the first six seasons of True Blood, which begins its final season tonight. Yet I remember so little of it. I can’t recall plot points so much as Google-friendly keywords like “werewolf sex,” “vampire sex,” “sexy sex,” “boob sex,” “faerie sex,” and “why can’t true blood be just about eric and jessica…sex.” Apparently some other stuff happened on the show, too, which is why I’m glad HBO released a recap of the entire series, which you can watch below. Oh boy, remember when Jason was raped by werepanthers? No wonder I blocked that out.

