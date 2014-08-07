REMINDER: The Internet Even Hated On ‘The Simpsons’ During The Golden Era

As it’s been noted around these parts, FXX will be airing all episodes of The Simpsons over 12 days in August along with an all encompassing website. As with anything regarding The Simpsons on the internet, there are also plenty of comments about it being nowhere near as good as it used to be (“So only three days of good episodes?,” “It’s all downhill after season x.” etc.). It made me wonder what the internet thought of the classic episodes when they first aired. Well thanks to The Simpsons Archive, we can observe just that, via the Usenet reviews in their episode capsules.
The results were as expected: while there was plenty of praise to go around, many episodes highly regarded today were drawing as much ire as the more recent ones. Here are some criticisms starting in season four:
Larry Schwimmer {las}: Kamp Krusty had a few good gags and a lot of potential, but
it was often predictable and drawn out.
Chris Baird {cjb}: Rushed. In the past I’ve attributed poor storylines to
the unsuccess of a show, but the voice direction for the first part of
this episode (including that from the usually splendid Ms. Smith) was
that abysmal, it should accept the responsibility for most of the jokes
falling flat. If this happens again, I’m buying a tin of red grease paint.
By the time season six rolls around, there are much stronger critiques, where even the compliments are backhanded.
Bailey Irwin: This makes my Top 5 worst list of all time, easily. The
racing form in the 1st 60 seconds of the show was the only thing
that made me laugh out loud. After that, it was nothing but about
10 jillion stupid “Jurassic Park” jokes. Killer robots? Puh-LEEZE.
Scott Oak: I thought the beginning was good, but those silly robots
kinda killed it for me.
Carl Mueller: I’d have to say this WAS a pretty mediocre episode, but
compared to what has been shown so far this season, it was a marked
improvement. Mainly it was the Disney jokes that got me, the last
10 minutes (w/ the Robots and stuff) seemed to drag quite a bit. C-
Matthew Kurth: This episode was a vast improvement over most of Season
Five. The “Jurassic Park” refs were well done, although the
revelation that flashes disabled the berserk robots was poorly done
with no atmosphere. And finally – a decent ending! 8/10
Carl Mueller It didn’t disturb me, at least not in the way that it
perhaps disturbed you. What disturbed me is how the Simpson’s
writers can keep putting out crap like this. When a show makes last
year’s Hallowe’en episode look GOOD, you’ve got something truly
awful on your hands.
Matthew Kurth: “The Shinning” did not stand up on its own; “Time and
Punishment” was mediocre; “Nightmare Cafeteria” was an undeveloped
fit of pure tastelessness. More sick than scary. Easily the worst
of the five. 6/10
Marc Singer: Halloween specials III and especially II were fantastic. I
and IV had their moments. This one, with the exception of one
sketch and one brief opening segment, wasn’t all that great. Since
I’m a Shining fan, I’ll give it a charitable .500, but the Simpsons
should be better than half-funny.
Charles D. Hall: Grrrr! Who was responsible for last night’s
monstrosity? He should be forced to apologize on the air, and then
be fired from the show, sterilized, and sent to live like an animal
in the sewers below Los Angeles for the rest of his life.
Carl Mueller: The stories are no longer clever, instead they’re complete
crap. I think they are trying to fill an obvious lack of story
creativity with gags, and it’s getting REALLY old. Duh, me lose
brain? Why I laugh?
Bailey Irwin: The only nice thing I’ll say about this episode is that a
few of the throwaway lines and gags were quite good. But a handful
of isolated jokes don’t atone for a completely unoriginal and
unbelievable plot that violated most of what we know about Homer,
Marge, Lisa and Bart, and just plain wasn’t funny. My grade: D.
Martin Crim: Tonight’s episode was an embarrassment and a
disappointment. If I were trying to get a friend hooked on The
Simpsons, I would never show them that episode. The plot was
extremely lame and contrived. There were a couple funny moments,
but that was all.
Joe Manfre: what the hell? I seem to remember when Simpsons episodes
had plots which related to rather than hopelessly contorting real
life. This continued in the recent trend of episodes being little
more than jokes barely strung together by a thin, unbelievable plot.
Christine Tiplady: This episode was a KLUNKER. No exploration of
characters or real issues; just a wild premise. The Simpsons is
still one of the funniest shows going, but it takes more than that
to make it the truly amazing show it usually is.
David Sobecki: I never thought an episode of the Simpsons could be that
bad. I can honestly say it’s the only one I’ve ever even considered
saying it was into this one today.
Aaron Varhola: Two weeks ago, an A episode, and now this? The cutting
was too fast to tell a coherent story, and (except for two gags),
the gags seemed forced, too “Saturday Night Live”-ish. Dumb Homer
made an unwelcome appearance as well, but his “Awwww” fawning over
Maggie at the end pulled it above “Fear of Flying”. C-/D+
Vanessa Cameron: I’m not usually one to dump on OFF, but last night’s
episode was a real disappointment. While it must be hard for the
writers to contain the overpowering urge to play up Maggie’s mind-
boggling cuteness, I think they went a bit overboard. I say it’s
the tackiest episode ever. Not a real laugh grabber either.
Don Del Grande: A-minus (“of course Don would like this one; it’s a
Maggie episode”) – this one was loaded with gags, but there’s just
something about a “sappy ending” that spoils it.
Bailey Irwin: First they did a great flashback episode about Homer and
Marge meeting; then a very good one about Bart as an infant; then a
fairly good one about Lisa as an infant; now a truly awful one about
Maggie as an infant. I’m going to start a collection so the writers
can BUY an original damn idea! GRADE: F.
Tara Ariano: This whole season, there has been at least one continuity
error per episode, but this one was the worst, with at least six
that I can think of offhand. I laugh, but then I’m ashamed to have
been sucked in when the jokes are so weak.
Matthew Kurth: The first time I ever turned off the TV and walked away
during an episode. Repetitive, expository, tired, predictable, and
a waste of potential. Not even the superb ending could save it.
5/10
So yeah, while I don’t expect anyone to say, go back to season 19 with a change of heart, this is just another example that even in the 90s, internet commenters were taking things a bit too far.
Hating on ‘Bart’s Comet’ is never okay. Never ever.
Kamp Krusty is a GD national treasure. On occasion I will still offer up the toast of “Gentlemen, to evil”.
That toast was sublime.
“school is for losers” NOOOOOOOOO!!!
[i0.wp.com]
I quote “Bart’s Comet” whenever anything happens at what could be possibly considered an “alarming rate.” Or any speed whatsoever.
Doesn’t make the last decade any better.
Also I am now said in realizing there are more bad episodes than good ones.
BLACK JESUS
Monorail? More like Mono-fail.
Yeah, but now people care what internet dwellers think about things.
EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE
What a bunch of cool, cool dudes.
+1 valid reply to all c-sections
Look, I know everyone is entitled to their own opinions but these right here are objectively, provably wrong and they should feel bad about ever having them.
I’d rather watch any of the above episodes 10 times in a row than any new episode once.
Yeah yeah yeah.
People hounded me when Empire Strikes Back came out, because I thought it was the greatest thing ever. Same when Beastie Boys ‘Paul’s Boutique’ came out. Loved it, while everyone else thought it sucked and kept playing ‘License to Ill’ ad naseum.
Welcome to America, home of the flip-flop.
Wait, wait…
People hounded me when Empire Strikes Back came out
…wha????
I mean, yeah, it’s a bit different than the original, but Empire is still…EMPIRE!!
They should take all the people who don’t like Empire, put them on an island and nuke it ’til it glows.
/Priefer’d
@Sill Bimmons Sounds like a good plan. Fuck anyone who doesn’t like Empire…
@TimWhatleyDDS
Unfortunately that metaphor was first advanced by the Minnesota Vikings’ holier-than-thou special teams coach Mike Priefer about gay people. In 2012. And he was only suspended for three games over a year after he made the comment.
Beating a woman until she’s unconscious? Two games. Suggesting all gay people should be deported and nuked until they glow? Three games. Smoking pot? SIXTEEN GAMES.
The NFL’s priorities are fucked up and bullshit.
20 years from now there will be cults that worship “Big Bang Theory” and “Three and Half Men.”
And yet, “Homeboys in Outer Space” will STILL be reviled. No justice, no peace.
2 is not 3 2 is 1 less than 3 so thusly indicating that 2 and 3 are the same is false quid pro quo even though that is probably a joke there is no basis for humanity so no funny.
@Armando Payne
Repost with punctuation and we’ll talk.
When did the name change from SNPP to The Simpsons Archive?
A few months ago – the original webmaster couldn’t host the site any more, so it was moved to a different host, but he decided not to transfer the snpp.com name
If you have any hate for “Lisa on Ice”, you’re just dead inside. So many fantastic gags. Cue obligatory quotes:
“Ralph Wiggum lost a shinguard! Hack the bone! HACK THE BONE!!!”
“Me fail English? That’s unpossible!”
“OK Marge, its your child against my child. The winner will be showered with praise. The loser will be taunted and booed until my throat is sore.”
“Apu just called. This Friday, Lisa’s team is playing Bart’s team! You’re in direct competition! You’ll be fighting for your parents’ love! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! …”
“Kill Bart! Kill Bart!”
“Kill, Bart! Kill, Bart!”
Ha! English major humor.
“Ok pie, I’m just going to do this NOM! NOM! NOM! and if you get eaten it’s your own fault….Nom. Nom. Nom. OW! OW! MY…ah the hell with it.”
Also, I hate that it took so many viewings, but when I was really stoned and watching this one with my wife a few months ago….it occurred to me that Apu slapshotted a puck at an inattentive Lisa’s head and then just yelled “Head’s up little girl!” as a test.
The lack of regard he had for the potential consequences of his actions, intentionally braining an 8 year old girl, made me love the episode twice as much as I already did.
Even more, if you hated that episode, it’s probably because you didn’t have younger siblings.
You know, fuck that noise. Even if you’re an only child, you have no heart if you’re not touched by that montage at the end.
My favorite is how quickly the crowd decides to laugh at Hans Moleman falling down the stairs rather than watch the game.
“this one was loaded with gags, but there’s just something about a “sappy ending” that spoils it.”
What kind of monster hates “Do it for her”?
To the beemobile!
You mean your Chevy?
@Free Frogurt Enthusiast
No, the Saturn.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: democracy simply doesn’t work.
These are the people that keep CSI from being canceled for the last 10 years.
Ok, Charles D. Hall, Carl Mueller, and Bailey Irwin. For your comments about Lisa on Ice you just made my Enemies List.
Do these people hate puppies too?
Reminder: People Suck. Fans are even worse, as they are subhuman beings.
The first few comments were good. I stopped being a fan around comment #7. I won’t even read the new comments.
If those people realized the depths to which the show would sink, they probably would have moved over to the 90210 chat rooms, but at the time the show was going from straight As (and maybe a couple of Bs) to trotting out some Cs and that stung. I remember when The Simpsons ‘evolved’ from having all plot-driven episodes to seasons that were half gag-reel episodes. At the time it felt like bad writing, now we have Family Guy.
This just in, people on the internet overly hate everything! News at 11
This article is flat out wrong for 2 reasons:
1. I knew a lot of those people you guys quoted and a lot of the frustration with those episodes came with the show changing executive producers every two seasons. For example, at the time, season 3 had a much different tone than the first 2 and fans of seasons 1 and 2 felt the show “declined” and just vented their frustration. Seasons 5, 7 and 9 were marked changes for anyone who watched the seasons in order and, of course, you’ll find detractors when you go back and read those old reviews.
However, to use the logic “because there was criticism then, that invalidates any criticism today because the show is as good as ever” is silly. Back then, the writers had to work for their audience while today they coast by on the show’s popular name.
And….
2. The reviewers back on the early 90s were even more nerdy kids than you realized. Most of the techy people back then we’re the predominant people who wrote harsh review and tended to be a bit more anal-retentive. It was usenet culture and, yes, it was a bit harsh, but that’s how they genuinely felt and I wish I could show those guys an episode from this past season…i think their heads would explode.
1. There were critiques over Homer being dumber and sillier and specific ones with expectations from certain writers. There were also ones that were more “This episode was soooo dumb!” and I wanted to focus on the the later. The main point here was that the episodes everyone holds dear now were getting picked apart by some people on the internet when they aired; this isn’t meant as an exoneration of the more recent seasons.
2. “It was usenet culture and, yes, it was a bit harsh…” right, that’s kinda the point I was making. It’s just that everyone these days is used to that harshness being thrown at the later seasons and not “Treehouse of Horror V”.
I hope someone got fired for that blunder.
“No TV and no beer make Homer go something, something…”
You cannot compare the early 90s when internet access was limited and rare, with today when every john and jane doe can connect to the internet anywhere. The article also just cherry picks the bad reviews from SNPP but ignores the other good ones.
More important, people used to talk about the simpsons in a higher light on those days, it was more organical and invisible but today nobody cares and only cringes when seeing the new ones. You don’t need the internet to see that nowadays people ignore the new simpsons and have zero good things to say about them.
This is a ridiculous article.
It’s true that I don’t watch new simpsons episodes as much as I did in elementary school, or middle school, or high school, or college, or that hazy couple of years after college, but that’s largely because people my age don’t have the time or because no one watches network TV anymore… not quite sure which. However, when I do catch a new episode (about once per season) I’m always struck by the consistency of the quality. As from the beginning, there are slight stylistic shifts between the seasons, but I’ve never seen any merit in the “Simpsons have lost it” chant. The episodes stay funny on multiple levels, heartwarming, and relevant to American life. The plots are a little repetitive, but that started in season 3 and the show didn’t get great until season 4.
What I find most interesting about this article is contrasting these two reviews from the same episode:
” Don Del Grande: A-minus (“of course Don would like this one; it’s a
Maggie episode”) – this one was loaded with gags, but there’s just
something about a “sappy ending” that spoils it.
Matthew Kurth: The first time I ever turned off the TV and walked away
during an episode. Repetitive, expository, tired, predictable, and
a waste of potential. Not even the superb ending could save it.
5/10″
At the heart of the Simpsons is a formula that gives 5 things for 10 kinds of people instead of 50 things for one kind of person. It’s characters are irreverently satirical, yet it treats them with tender sappiness. It reinforces American TV sitcom values as it savages them. It features gruesome slapstick, subtle referential humor, comedy of the absurd, sight gags, schticky low brow one liners, schticky high brow one liners, gallows humor, social satire, and yes even cheesy rhyming musical numbers. It does all of this by a faithful adherence to the rulebook it honed somewhere in the first four seasons. The only divergence from form I’ve witnessed happened gradually over the course of the second and third seasons, and I maintain it was for the better.
I know it’s hard to appreciate things in the midst of them happening, but that Treehouse of Horror is one of the best, and at the time, I remember thinking it was pretty great too. Willie getting the Scatman Crothers treatment in the other two segments destroyed 14 year old me.