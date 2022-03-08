Renée Zellweger dropped by The Tonight Show on Monday night to talk about her dramatic transformation for her upcoming NBC series, The Thing About Pam. In the true crime series, Zellweger is virtually unrecognizable in the role of Pam Hupp due to a serious amount of prosthetics that took up to four hours to apply. Prosthetics that Zellweger unfortunately learned she’s highly allergic to.

“By the time you get it on, you’re so excited, and you stand there and then you go ‘Oh wait. I think I’m allergic to this,'” she told Jimmy Fallon (via The Wrap). “I was so allergic to the adhesive, it was hilarious. Y’all, lots of Benadryl. Lots of Benadryl.”

However, Zellweger powered through even as she learned that acting with prosthetics was not as easy she thought it would be. “Well, I didn’t know that it’s a whole different skill that I didn’t know I didn’t have,” she said. “And I really didn’t have it. I really didn’t.”

You can see Zellweger’s transformation into Pam Hupp below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. He was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp. A thorough examination of the scheme was featured on several episodes of “Dateline NBC,” becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air on the hit franchise. It also became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, “The Thing About Pam,” which remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on Apple Podcasts.

The Thing About Pam premieres March 8 on NBC.

