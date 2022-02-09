Where will Reno 911! land? No one knows. The sky is the limit for Lieutenant Dangle! I’m only kidding there, and hopefully, Roku will be the show’s final (and ongoing) stop. As fans will recall, Comedy Central show got revived by Quibi, which burned bright for about 10 seconds before swiftly going down like a flaming asteroid. Roku stepped up to rescue the beloved cult series with new episodes and specials, including the “Hunt For QAnon” special that brought up Jeffrey Epstein and a whole host of right-wing shenanigans. Now, it’s time to tackle police reform in the Reno 911! way. Hold onto your goofin’ new boots.

In this special, guest stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and Weird Al Yankovic and George Lopez will help Reno’s finest tackle a world where cops aren’t terribly fondly regarded, but they still want to have a good time. And they wanna focus on the important things like whether Amazon delivered the Highlights magazine or not. Occasionally lightening up (and enjoying some harmless mayhem) is good for the soul, man:

It’s 2022. Crime is on the rise, but one city is never short on heroes. Reno’s finest are back and this time they’re facing their biggest challenge yet –they’ve been defunded! No budget. No back-up. No problem for your favorite top cops as they return along with a squad room full of guest stars for a season low on resources and high on chaos.

‘Reno 911!’ officially arrives on Roku with the ‘Defunded’ special on Feb. 25.