The “one cop show that hasn’t been cancelled” is back and ready to down one of America’s most infamous organizations: QAnon. Earlier today, Paramount revealed the first teaser for Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, an upcoming comedy special slated to hit the streaming service on December 23rd.

According to Variety, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon follows “the deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they hunt for Q, the one behind all the QAnon conspiracies.” In typical Reno 911 fashion, the hunt inevitably leads them to some pretty dark (and hilarious) places, with the adventure this time around ultimately leading them to none other than Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

Announced back in February, the upcoming special is the first one for Reno 911! since undergoing some serious network shuffling. While the show originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003-2009, Reno 911! was revived for a seventh season over at Quibi in 2020, where it aired in two parts and earned a total of four Emmy nominations. Following its success, Quibi announced they would be renewing the Reno 911! for an eighth season — but only just before they revealed they were shutting the company down. Luckily, Roku stepped in to pick up the show, which will be airing on the service sometime next year. Until then, folks can watch all of Reno 911!, and the upcoming special, on Paramount+ and HBO Max.

Fans of Reno 911! will be glad to know the Emmy-nominated original cast is reuniting for the special, meaning you can expect to see Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts join in on the mayhem. In addition to starring, Garant is also on board as the special’s director, and will be executive producing alongside co-stars Lennon, Kenney-Silver, Yarbrough, Nash, Alazraqui, and McLendon-Covey, as well as John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman, and David Lincoln.

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon will premiere on Paramount+ on December 23.