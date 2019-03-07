The Time Has Come To Revive ‘Reunion’

FOX/Reunion

In 2019, it seems like every other television series is a reboot or a revival. Roswell, Temptation Island, Charmed — CBS has Hawaii Five-0/MacGyver/Magnum P.I. under its own banner, and FOX just announced a So NoTORIous-style (right down to the writers) Beverly Hills, 90210 “event series” called 90210 (not to be confused with the Beverly Hills, 90210 CW reboot 90210). This isn’t even necessarily a judgment as much as it is a very obvious observation. But with this observation, it’s only clear now what must be done:

FOX needs to look inside its heart of hearts — or really, its wallet/money bags/Montana Max-type vault of money — and Bring. Back. Reunion.

You might remember my call to action for FOX to bring back Fastlane, a one-season series that aired about three years before Reunion. That has yet to happen, but I remain vigilant. For example, if Tiffani Thiessen is in 90210, that opens the door for her to kill two birds with one stone and also shoot Fastlane. This is how television works.

As for Reunion, the 2005 series followed a group of six friends over the course of 20 years, from high school graduation in 1986 to 2006, where one of the six had ended up murdered the night of their high school reunion, with the other five as the prime suspects. Each episode cut between the present and a year in the life of these characters (the pilot was “1986,” episode two was “1987,” etc.) over these years. Well, that was the intention: Not only were there only 13 episodes produced (ending the series and mystery at “1998”), FOX only aired up to episode nine (“1994”), with the mystery unsolved, even in international airings of all 13 episodes. Oh, and the soundtrack was dope.

The lack of closure on the whodunit component of the series is technically enough of a reason to want to bring the show back, but there are other very valid reasons. Let’s explore them.

Casting-Wise, Reunion Really, Really Nailed It

The six friends in Reunion were played by Sean Faris (Pretty Little Liars), Alexa Davalos (The Man in the High Castle, The Punisher), Will Estes (Blue Bloods), Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy, Supergirl), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist, Colony), and Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters, Red Band Society). Looking back at Reunion, it’s pretty amazing to look at this core six and realize FOX was really on to something on that front, even though the show died a quick death. Especially since a couple of these actors — Leigh and Righetti, especially — were ones FOX tried really hard to “make happen” at this time, which didn’t quite work for the network itself (and is how you get shows like That ‘80s Show and North Shore) but ultimately all worked out for the actors themselves.

So in this particular case, an ideal reboot of this series would simply feature the original cast, all just doing a do-over of these episodes, because those are literally all that need to be “fixed.” And to be fair, they don’t so much need to be fixed as the show need to be able to at least air all of its episodes to be fully comprehended. Really, the bare minimum that FOX could do is revive this series with the original cast, going through every single beat exactly as they did back in 2005, and air (as well as produce) every single episode of season one. Then they can cancel it once more and I’ll never complain about it ever again. It’s a fair trade, especially since FOX is now the network crazy enough to give us The Masked Singer and the 90210 “event series.” I say that as a compliment.