It’s been a year since Better Call Saul wrapped up its chicanery, and all eyes are on creator Vince Gilligan to deliver another award-winning series, though this time, without all of the drugs and stuff. His next series will be for AppleTV+, and while details are slim we know one thing: it stars Rhea Seehorn. And that was enough for Apple to order it without knowing much else!

Gilligan told Variety that the series is heading back into production this week. Now that they are back on track, he can reveal a bit about the new show, which is a major departure from the Breaking Bad universe. Gilligan explained, “I wouldn’t call this heavy science fiction, I would call it mild science fiction. But it does have a sci-fi element to it, at its core. And there’s no crime, and no methamphetamine. It’s going to be fun and different,” he explained. Can we really have fun without crime?

The series itself is pretty under wraps at the moment, though Gilligan gave an ominous description. “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It’s the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.” Could this be an alien invasion scenario? Or perhaps a time jump?? Will Rhea Seahorn finally get to deliver an earth-shattering, Emmy award-winning monologue while destroying some aliens? Only time will tell us. Cause Gilligan sure won’t.

While he didn’t give away much info on Seehorn’s new role, Gilligan added, “Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on Saul. The weird thing is that it takes place in Albuquerque, except it’s a whole different world. There’s no overlap that I can see. She’s playing a character who is not Kim Wexler, but hopefully people will roll with that. I’m nervous. It’ll be interesting to see how folks react to it.” However they react, it has to be better than whatever Kim had been up to in the later years. That was some bleak stuff.

