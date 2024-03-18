On Monday Richard Simmons announced he was “dying.” (Spoiler: He’s not.) It was the start of a lengthy social media thread about living life to the fullest — about telling people to “enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.” The exercise guru and Pauly Shore movie subject talked about eating a “healthy breakfast,” working out (to his workout videos) and hugging the “people and children who you really care for.”

People understandably got stuck on the part about him “dying.”

Simmons’ manager was quick to tell The Daily Beast that their client is alive and well and “very healthy.” Eventually Simmons himself echoed those comments, namely that he wasn’t on the way out, at least not any time soon.

Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love,

Richard — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) March 18, 2024

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today,” Simmons posted.” Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”

In retrospect, Simmons’ original post does seem more positive, although the wording is more than a little ambiguous. “I have some news to tell you,” he wrote. “Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

What follows, though, is pure inspirational (provided you know that Simmons isn’t on death’s door):

Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy. Start with a healthy breakfast. Do you like oatmeal…. Whole wheat toast ..eggs once or twice a week Fresh fruit or half of an English muffin? Then there is lunch. How about a nice salad? Don’t eat your dinner too late. Combine your protein with a starch and a few vegetables.

And sure, once in a while, have dessert. One healthy day of eating will lead to the next…and the next. Every day that you are alive you have got to move. Whether it is standing or sitting you have got move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength. I have a lot of workout videos on YouTube that you can use. Or maybe you have some videos at home. And before you go to bed do a little stretching. Stretch your neck. Your shoulders….and your arms…and dont forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles. Point and flex your feet and I promise that you will have a better night’s sleep. There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for.

So hooray for Richard Simmons not dying!

(Via Entertainment Weekly)