Adult Swim has officially announced the premiere date for Rick and Morty Season 7, which will feature the first episodes where the main characters are not voiced by Justin Roiland.

In true Rick and Morty fashion, the show is already leaning into Roiland being replaced even if the circumstances are significantly dark. Roiland was arrested for felony domestic violence charges, but the charges were later dropped due to “insufficient evidence.” However, the arrest prompted reports of his alleged behind-the-scenes behavior, which included barely being involved in the show for years.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will premiere October 10, and the official synopsis doesn’t shy away from the character’s new voices. Via The The Hollywood Reporter:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen also released a statement touting the Season 7 premiere and praising the creative team that is now Roiland-free.

“Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation,” Ouweleen said. “This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres October 10 on Adult Swim.

