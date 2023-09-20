When Does ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 7 Come Out?

Earlier this year, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was arrested for felony domestic violence charges, and though they were later dropped, Adult Swim and Roiland parted ways later in the spring. Of course, many people thought that would be the end of the long-running animated comedy, but clearly, nothing can stop this train.

The 10-episode seventh season of Rick and Morty will debut on October 15th, though this time with new voice actors as Roiland provided the voice for most of the characters on the series. Of course, they couldn’t just change the actors without making it a whole thing. As per the official Adult Swim description:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

The network also released the opening credits for the new season, which promises even more bizarre weirdness audiences know and love, like skiing on tongues, zombies, and Jerry looking weirdly buff. It’s just another day for these two.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)