ADULT SWIM

If you follow Dan Harmon on Twitter, you might’ve got some surprising information about season 4 of Rick And Morty on Friday. According to the outspoken co-creator in response to a rude fan on Twitter, Adult Swim hasn’t even ordered the show for another season at this point.

I hear ya, tough spot. On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn’t been ordered by a network. On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price…I mean…I’m gonna grab a drink https://t.co/mvn9nthxCE — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) March 17, 2018

While it is always nice to see Harmon and any other creator take a nasty commenter to task on Twitter — or on their own personal LiveJournal in George R.R. Martin’s case — the word that the network still hasn’t given the thumbs up to one of its most popular series could be alarming to some, but should it be?

Harmon responded to another fan and didn’t mention it again, instead focusing on the somewhat toxic fans that seem to be out there connected to his show and how they don’t change his desire to create.