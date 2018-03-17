Should We Be Concerned That ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 4 Hasn’t Been Ordered By Adult Swim Yet?

#Dan Harmon #Adult Swim #Rick And Morty #Twitter
Managing Editor, Trending
03.17.18

ADULT SWIM

If you follow Dan Harmon on Twitter, you might’ve got some surprising information about season 4 of Rick And Morty on Friday. According to the outspoken co-creator in response to a rude fan on Twitter, Adult Swim hasn’t even ordered the show for another season at this point.

While it is always nice to see Harmon and any other creator take a nasty commenter to task on Twitter — or on their own personal LiveJournal in George R.R. Martin’s case — the word that the network still hasn’t given the thumbs up to one of its most popular series could be alarming to some, but should it be?

Harmon responded to another fan and didn’t mention it again, instead focusing on the somewhat toxic fans that seem to be out there connected to his show and how they don’t change his desire to create.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dan Harmon#Adult Swim#Rick And Morty#Twitter
TAGSADULT SWIMDAN HARMONRICK AND MORTYTwitter

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP