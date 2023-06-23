The thing about The Righteous Gemstones is that it is a good show. It has been for a while, too, thanks in no small part to things like Walton Goggins singing a song about misbehaving and Macaulay Culkin showing up and punching Walton Goggins in the face and a bunch of other reasons that don’t directly involve Walton Goggins. Everyone on the show operates at such a high level all the time. Most of Edi Patterson’s line-readings as Judy Gemstone should be put in a museum so future generations can enjoy them. Reasonable arguments can be made that it is actually our best recent show about idiot children attempting to fill a power vacuum created by a domineering father stepping away from the family business. Sometimes those arguments are made by me. I get excited.

And when I make those arguments, one thing I plan to cite going forward is the 10-minute stretch that closed out the most recent episode, the second of the third season, which debuted as the back half of a two-part season premiere. It was kind of incredible, really, just for the ambition and range and the fact that they went ahead and made it all work. I apologize in advance for all the GIFs coming up here. I was not joking when I said I get excited.

The background of it all isn’t super important for our purposes here, but I am a professional (sort of), so let’s sketch them out quickly. The first part of the action features the three children — Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin — at a meeting of pastors who work with and under the Gemstone family brand. They are trying to convince these pastors that the leadership will remain strong and stable in their father’s retirement. It starts out fine, or at least fine-ish, but then…

What I like here is that this is almost certainly the first time this collection of words has been said out loud in this order. Another thing I like about it is that it came moments after Danny McBride — in character as a failson megachurch pastor — took off one of his shoes and whipped it from the stage at another pastor who was questioning his leadership.

And then other people started taking off their shoes and whipping them at each other, including Edi Patterson launching a high heel that caught a lady who was just unfortunate collateral damage.

And then the whole thing devolved into a conference room full of pastors launching shoes at each other and shouting and flipping double-birds about it all.

Just a massively stupid and funny and chaotic scene that somehow drives home what a disaster these children are better than any dialogue anyone could ever write. I was howling when I saw it. I’m laughing a little again now. It’s fun to think about how the Gemstone family thought this was going to go. It’s also fun to picture them explaining this to their father, Eli Gemstone, who is played by John Goodman. I would very much like to see that.