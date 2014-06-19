R.I.P. Your Childhoods: Here Comes A Lifetime Movie Titled ‘The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story’

So Dustin Diamond wrote a tell-all book a few years back about his time on Saved by the Bell and how everyone but him was doing sex and drugs with each other as though it was breaking news that wealthy, attractive, famous teenagers might dabble in those things when given the opportunity. The whole thing was really quite stupid and sad, and the only thing any of us really learned from it all is that Screech is a hater and a narc.
I bring this up now because things are about to get a whole lot stupider. Sayeth Buzzfeed:
Now, thanks to hours of brand new interviews conducted for this film (obtained independently of Diamond and his book), the real story will be brought to life in The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story, a new Lifetime television movie that guarantees no one will be able to look at the classic kids’ comedy the same way ever again!
So, a few things:
1) Just so we’re all clear on what’s happening here: Lifetime — the same network that brought you Lindsay Lohan in Liz & Dick and that Anna Nicole Smith movie where she wore sad clown makeup for … reasons — is airing a movie, today, in 2014 (September 1, to be exact), about the scandalous off-camera lives of teenagers who starred in a popular 90s show aimed at children, and they just went ahead and titled it The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story, as though one executive looked at the other during a meeting and said “Yeah, f*ck it. Let’s be as obvious as possible here.”
2) To be perfectly honest, I’d be more interested in a behind-the-scenes movie about the people who wrote the show. As I’ve pointed out before, there were two (2) separate arcs about a high school cheerleader dating men in their mid-to-late 20s — Jeff the dipsh*t diner manager and sleazeball Hawaiian attorney Brian Hansen — and I really want to know how a room full of college-educated adults came to the conclusion that that was an okay and normal thing to do on a Saturday morning television show.
3) That is a pathetic attempt at Zack Morris hair up there in the cast photo for this thing, and I am livid about it.
4) I am going to watch this stupid movie and write 2500 words about it and I already hate myself for it.
Surprised they couldn’t get the actual Elizabeth Berkley in this. Not like she’s busy.
Its on cable so without being able to be naked no one would know who she is in anymore.
Wasn’t she on a season of dancing with the stars and another shitty lifetime movie some years later.
Maybe she’ll cameo as Miss Bliss.
YOU’VE MADE YOUR BED, GUERRERO.
I hope the movie is filmed before a live studio audience so we can hear their apeshit reaction every five seconds.
Ooowoohooooooo!
Awwwwww!!
Ohhhhhhhhh :(
I’m so excited… and scared about this movie. My namesake better be in it or I’ll be pissed.
Did they not reach out to you for an interview? You lived in the same room as Screech, you gotta know who he was jerkin it to!!!
Casting process for this movie: “Let’s get people with the same color hair as the original cast. Ok. Done. Let’s film”
I look forward to the VHI special showing a behind-the-scenes scoop on the making of this behind-the-scenes movie. So kinda metta.
It’s already incredibly off base: Jessie Spano shouldn’t be hotter than Kelly Kapowski.
And shouldn’t the actors be paired up with their respective character’s love interest from the show? They’re already failing miserably.
Are you sure that’s not just the same girl with a different wig on?
Speaking of which, we better get some Stacey Carosi up in this bitch!
@907 You have no idea how pissed I was to see Kelly with Slater
The Kelly Kapowski they cast looks more like a young Rachel Ray.
Danger and the rest of you I suppose, have you ever listened to the “Go Bayside” podcast? If not, you really, really should. Start with the Paul F. Thompkins ep, which is coincidentally about the episode right after Kelly dumped Zach for Jeff. It’s great.
Episode 38, to save some search time.
Yes! I love April’s podcast! The PFT ep is amazing.
Michael Bay already burned my childhood to the ground already, (with explosions and rotating dutch angles) but yeah this looks like it aims to pee on the ashes.
I was down when I read the title, but sorely disappointed with the cast. Looks like they pulled half the cast out of a meth lab.
Or a celebrity farm. These were the ones too bland to ship to Disney.
So in the Lifetime version Slater and Lisa are now Latino brother and sister?
Brown people: They’re all just one homogenous culture in which everyone is related, right?
Billy, you will be much happier over at Jezebel and Gawker. They will appreciate your approach to comedy (if we must suffer through humor of the written word, it must be taken as literally as possible).
What is even more unforgivable is that Mark outlined how he got his hair ready for SBTB when he talked with Pete Holmes. YOU HAD THE DIRECTIONS: GET IT RIGHT.
I don’t think you could pay me enough to watch this. I will, however, read your review, Danger.
I dunno. I think this is begging for a live Tweet viewing.
Im definitely feeling the need for a live tweet as well.
(*walks onto the set of this movie*)
TIME OUT.
(*Never calls Time In.*)
Wannabe-Zack’s hair is waaay tooo lonnng on the sides up there!!! Waaay!!!
Yup. To all your sentiments.
Featuring all new music from Zack Attack
Nice to see that they cast porn star Callie Calypso to play Kelli Kapowski.
Well, I’ve gotta weigh in, here. I’m hoping that it closely follows MY timeline (where I marry Tori after Kelly leaves me for Maxx) but since I’m just a visitor to your dimension, I’m not that hopeful. Also, I’m not entirely familiar with how things happened here, but that kid needs shaved sides, for Pete’s sake. However, they nailed Slater’s awesome acid-washed jeans.
In this reality, Slater always wore parachute pants.
And was the biggest dealer of buddy bands and speedballs (supplied by Rod Belding who went to prison after Jessie’s overdose).
I think your presence here has ruptured the space time continuum creating Saved By The Bell paradoxes!
@BurnsyFan66 Question – how were Z Cavaricci’s leveraged in your world? Where I’m from, they became our national currency, along with Gucci loafers.
HA! Another fan is gonna have to answer that one for ya… I don’t remember who Z. Cavaricci is.
Was he the Evil Leaper version of Al Calavicci?
How much would say, a purple pair of Z Cavaricci’s that had double belt loops (vertically stacked on top of each other, cause why not) be worth? I’m asking for a “friend”.
@BurnsyFan66
They were the greatest pants ever made. Large pleats, high-waisted, genie-legged, perfect for “pegging” or tight-rolling…they looked great with an I.O.U. shirt, a multiple-colored collared shirt, loafers without socks, a Starter or Adidas jacket, or anything, really. Our society grew mighty on the back of Zane Cavaricci and his singular invention.
@Gen. Fatassery
Ah, the double belt loops – they marked you as a Maxx Lord. A pair of those could easily feed a family of four for weeks or, alternatively, be traded for an enormous cellular telephone.
@BurnsyFan66
If you can handle it, here’s a picture of my good friend A.C. Slater wearing them in my timeline. This is from before they became currency, when they were but mere leg coverings.
[imgur.com]
ZOINKS! …I can’t handle it. My eyes are assaulted by their beauty! If Kings and Queens wore jeans, they’d wear Z Cavariccis!
2 belt loops, so you need 2 belts?! Darkest Timeline Slater wears NO belts, is he holding them up with the magic power of his abs? I can’t fathom using these as currency though and ever parting with them.
And I noticed Spano has a mustache in your world. When you make out, do your faces get stuck together like velcro?
@BurnsyFan66 Oh, you didn’t NEED 2 belts, you wore them so that people knew you were a power player at Bayside, a Tiger Master. Slater knew this, and yet, would go beltless through sheer POWER and STYLE. They were somehow connected to his amazing hair.
And Spano’s moustache? It was an elegant, feminine reminder of her beauty in our world. The only person there who didn’t/couldn’t grow facial hair was Johnny Dakota. He was an ass.
Lolz Johnny Dakota! He’s gotta be that super cool Hollywood dude who shot an anti drug PSA at Bayside and then offer Kelly and Co. some wacky tobacky.
In our universe, Johnny Dakota’s name is Justin Bieber.
@BurnsyFan66 I’m learning so much! Unfortunately, this is our Justin Bieber …
[imgur.com]
He was recently elected Prime Minister of Canadialand.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris
Please, enlighten me as to your Rob Ford and/or your Chris Farley. I’m deeply intrigued.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent
Hmmmm… the best comp I can give for our Farley is your McConaughey. This year Chris Farley starred in Magic Mark as a crodd-dressing stripper, and won an Oscar for his portrayal of an obese cowboy that somehow was also a ninja, and destroyed AIDS with his split kicks. (Our Oscars are for sale.) He kicked drugs in 1998 and went on to make only terrible films for years, until this year. He also starred in Real Crime-Solvin’ with Phil Hartman on HBO (House Box Office). Phil Hartman has 11 Oscars, so not everything is terrible here.
Rob Ford, however, is also on crack where I’m from. He is still the mayor of Toronto, because apparently they just don’t give a shit about that.
It’s hard to respect any “author” that actually uses the term, “narc”….
Yeah, fuck Joe Carnahan.
$1000 says Dennis Haskins got on his knees and begged to be in this
$1000 says he’s still more famous than you’ll ever be……
@Dave Booker That is a risky-ass bet.
@IdleRich Well, for one, the LA-area pizza delivery guy with two kids Haskins has helped put through college.
RIP Slater’s guns too
Lol, you don’t see those massive .22’s? lol..
It looks like a porn parody without the porn.
The real porn parody’s decent but not great. No fourway Kelly/Zach/Jessie/Slater, only one Kelly scene, but Misty Stone plays Lisa, so it ain’t all bad.
Filipino Slater really needs to hit the gym.
Dude that’s not cool. His entire family got wiped out by a cartel a few years ago.
Lmao @ Filipino slater
I’ll support this but only if the actress playing Shannon Elizabeth also stars in a Showgirls reboot in two years.
I guarantee this entire “movie” is based on drunken ramblings from Mr. Belding at a bar.
So if I showed you that picture and said, who are these people supposed to represent, how long would it take you to come up with the correct answer?
I would have assumed it was a recent season of DeGrassi or some Disney Channel thing.
In what universe is the best person to play Screech a dude who looks like young John Cusack?
In a universe based almost entirely on the biased recollections of Screech.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen six people that look LESS like the cast of Saved by the Bell.
That Zack Morris hair is an abomination and Mark-Paul Gosseler should be offended. Screech is way too good looking to be Screech and Kelly..sigh..I totally didn’t trip that Jeff at the Max that split Kelly and Zack up was in his 20’s! I was like 10 though so..yeah.
I can only hope that half-brother Eric and The Malibu Sands Beach Club ARE NOT forgotten.
I must have missed the episode where Zach got his damn arms cut off.
It was the same one where Slater became the Chancellor of Germany.
holy shit that cast looks weak as fuck. why does anyone care if they had crazy hollywood lives behind the scenes? its nnot like i ever watched it to learn “morals” in the 1st place. T.A.T. was the only reason i watched the show and whoever they have cast as her looks pretty incapable of reaching her level of hotness, but then again not many could…im jus sayin””””
man lisa turtle was the original DAT AZZ for me ..she had a banging booty since the first season I was young but I noticed it ..back then it wasn’t as desired as now a days I guess that’s why it seemed to me she was ashamed of it and was always trying to hide it..
is that supposed to be Kelly kapowski …looks more like that bitch nikki ..
>”So Dustin Diamond wrote a tell-all book a few years back…”
“So, a few things…”
Maybe you should concern yourself more with basic English and grammer rather than a 20 year TV show?
For the love of Christ, PLEASE stop starting every fucking sentence with “So, ” Do you realize has stupid and jarring it sounds??
Stop. Just stop.
So, you realize how stupid and pointless this comment is, right?
“grammer” hahaha, stupid asshole.
Mr Belding was gored by a bull in that Seth Macfarlane western.
As soon as I read your comment, this came to mind.
[www.youtube.com]