Rob Lowe Lines Up His First Post-'Parks and Recreation' TV Gig

Rob Lowe will be leaving Parks and Recreation, along with Rashida Jones, midway through the current season, but Lowe will not be leaving NBC, should his pilot be greenlit to series. Lowe has been tapped to star in comedy pilot, The Pro. Take it away, Deadline:

Departing Parks And Recreation co-star Rob Lowe is on track to return to NBC‘s primetime with another single-camera workplace comedy series. The network has given a production commitment to The Pro, starring and executive produced by Lowe. Comedy veterans Pete Huyck and Alex Gregory (The Larry Sanders Show, Frasier) will write the script and serve as showrunners, with Todd Holland set to direct.

Meanwhile, Rashida Jones is currently developing a comedy for Fox, Stuck, from Parks and Rec writer Alexandra Rushfield, about “a middle-aged woman who feels stuck in her monotonous bank job. The woman helps her “stuck in childhood” daughter get a job at the bank, but the plan backfires when her daughter becomes her boss.”

Given the ratings of last week’s Parks and Rec, in which the show came in last place among the major four networks (behind a rerun of Agents of SHIELD, it may be that the entire Pawnee gang will be looking for a new gig next year. Why couldn’t NBC give Parks and Rec the post-The Voice slot, anyway?

(Source: Deadline)