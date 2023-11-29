It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars, and real-life married couple, Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson stopped by the latest episode New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce where they revealed how they (well, technically Olson) were the winners of a recent charity auction.

Unbeknownst to McElhenney, the couple were in a bidding war over a Philadelphia Eagles jacket worn by Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. McElhenney was determined to get the jacket and help benefit the team’s Autism Foundation. However, someone kept upping the price, and he soon learned the identity of the culprit through a brutally hilarious text.

“I couldn’t believe that someone was immediately jumping on every time I bid, and so my final bid was going to be representing my favorite player on the Eagles, 62. [$62,000], I thought that was a good number,” McElhenney told brothers and football players, Jason and Travis Kelce. “And then I got a text from somebody I know who said, ‘I’ve been the one bidding against you, bozo.’ And it did not even cross my mind that this was a possibility, and it turned out I live with this person,” he continued, referring to his wife and It’s Always Sunny costar.

According to Olson, she had no idea McElhenney was trying to win the jacket until she saw a post on X/Twitter. That’s when she knew she had to have it.

“It’s clearly for women. I want it. He mentions nothing about it. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?'” Olson said. “[Kylie] looks great in it. I want to wear the jacket.”

After crashing the bidding site, the couple put in a joint bid of an even $100,000 because they “truly believe” in the Autism Foundation. But in true Sweet Dee style, Olson made sure everyone knows who really won.

“I win, basically,” Olson said. “I win. I win. I won the jacket for sure. He will not be wearing the jacket ever.”

You can see the jacket that Olson proudly won by bidding against her own husband below:

