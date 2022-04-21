Robert Morse, who won a pair of Tonys for his performances in the Broadway productions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Tru before playing Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency founder Bert Cooper on Mad Men, “died peacefully” on Wednesday at his Los Angeles home after a short illness, according to his agent.

Following the news of his passing, Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks paid tribute to her co-star. “Robert Morse. What a talent, what a career and what a life. I heard about Robert’s passing yesterday but the tears really came this morning when I had time to spend thinking about his extraordinary time on earth and my too brief but significant time working and becoming friends with him,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hendricks praised Morse’s kindness and said that they “had a close and loving friendship. We always found each other at parties and stuck together. I had endless respect for him and he treated me the same. To work with someone like Robert is an artists dream. I already miss you Robert.” In a follow-up post, she added, “R.I.P. The wonderful Robert Morse,” along with a photo from his most iconic Mad Men scene.

You can watch that scene below.

(Via Instagram)