R.I.P. ‘Cheers’ And ‘Robin Hood Men In Tights’ Actor Roger Rees

Beloved stage, television, and screen actor Roger Rees has died at the age of 71 in New York City following a brief illness.

Born in Wales in 1944, Rees first came into the public eye with a stint at the Royal Shakespeare Company that led to a Tony and Olivier Award-winning turn in the original production of The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickelby, based on the Dickens novel, a role he would later play on television in the 1982 four-part mini-series, The Life And Adventures of Nicholas Nickelby.

It’s highly possible that you don’t know Rees from that role, but from his charismatic turn as millionaire industrialist/would-be Rebecca Howe love interest Robin Colcord on Cheers. More memorable TV work followed, including an unforgettable guest role as a rebellious substitute teacher on My So-Called Life, as well as recurring spots on The West Wing (where he played the lovably addled Lord John Marbury) and, most recently, on SyFy’s cult series Warehouse 13. Rees also had roles in such films as Robin Hood: Men in Tights, where he shined as the scene-stealing Sheriff of Rottingham, The Scorpion King, and The Prestige.

Despite his prolific work on the big and small screens, the stage remained his first love. Rees was nominated for another Tony in 2012 for his work as co-director of Peter and the Starcatcher, and played the male lead in The Visit on Broadway alongside Chita Rivera this past spring, a role he was forced to leave due to his declining health. Rees is survived by his husband, writer/theater veteran Rick Elice, and he leaves behind countless fans who were endlessly charmed by his seemingly effortless ability to play all manner of diverse roles.

