The Rundown: At Least Everyone Has Time To Watch ‘Zoo’ Now

ITEM NUMBER ONE — A silver lining

Good news and bad news, everyone. Bad news first: Things aren’t great! There’s a pandemic crisscrossing the globe and everything is canceled and you are being strongly advised by smart people with stethoscopes to stay home and away from other humans to whatever degree you can. Grocery stores are madhouses, vultures are buying up hand sanitizer and trying to resell it for hundreds of dollars per bottle, someone might get shanked over a roll of toilet paper. And it looks like it’s going to stay this way for a few more weeks.

Which brings us to the good news: At least now you have time to finally watch Zoo, my beloved “the animals of the world lead a revolution against the human race thanks to mutation and bloodlust” CBS series. It aired for three seasons and all three seasons are on Netflix and it is the single wildest show I have ever seen by a factor of 10, which is really saying something because I recently watched an episode of television that featured an exploding bull semen warehouse.

How do I describe Zoo? How can anyone? When the show started, it followed renegade zoologist Jackson Oz (played by Prince of Television James Wolk, perhaps best known as Bob Benson from Mad Men) and his team of animal experts, drunken veterinarians, and French spies as they attempted to figure out why all the world’s animals were suddenly on the attack. The very first episode featured this line of dialogue, which is still the single greatest line of dialogue I have ever seen on any television show or in any movie. Behold:

Man, you thought we had problems. Really puts the toilet paper thing in perspective.

Against truly staggering odds, it got even better and weirder as it progressed. There was a prison break orchestrated by wild wolves. Electrocharged super-ants banded together to try to blow up most of Switzerland. An adorable Jack Russell terrier lured a family into a Slovenian warehouse filled with bigger dogs that tore a man to shreds. Someone stole a zebra. Millions of rats stormed the beaches of Massachusetts and were only stopped when the French spy — the person in the GIF up there, who already had a lot going on — took a flamethrower to them in an abandoned hotel. This is all still in the first season. As is this, which is easily my favorite moment of television from the last decade and maybe ever:

To be clear, that is renegade zoologist Jackson Oz backhanding an evil four-star general while demanding to know the location of a sloth that can shriek with enough force to cause an earthquake. Does your favorite show feature a renegade zoologist slapping an evil four-star general while shouting “WHERE’S THE SLOTH?” I bet it doesn’t. Unless your favorite show is Zoo. Which means we are best friends, possibly brothers.

And guess what: It kept getting weirder and wilder. There was a giant invisible snake. The human race got sterilized. Tokyo got wiped off the map entirely. I could sit here and list crazy stuff that happened on Zoo for hours, and I would if I didn’t want to leave some surprises for you. Wait until you see the plane the team flies around in. It was provided by the defense department and features every scientific tool and chemical you can imagine and also a fully-stocked bar that never runs out of alcohol even as the team jets around the world during a global catastrophe that sometimes requires them to heave a car into an active volcano.

It is a beautiful show that never once lets reason and logic get in the way of doing the craziest thing it can think of. It is an absolute blast to watch. Your jaw will be hanging open through half of it. One of the characters starts as a blogger and eventually becomes a billionaire author who fights crime at night in leather pants. Another one has a secret sister who tries to shoot the plane out of the sky with a bazooka. The third season ends on the craziest cliffhanger you can possibly imagine and it will never be paid off because the show was canceled and, honestly, it’s perfect. That is exactly how a show this bonkers should have ended, with chaos and rubble and mass confusion.

To be fair, I always tell people to watch Zoo, mostly so I have other people to talk about it with. But this time I really mean it. The show is a total escape, a journey into unhinged madness that is both fun and freeing. You need that right now. You sure as hell don’t need some bleak drama about, like, murdered children. Let the electrocharged ants soothe you. Watch Zoo. Go in expecting anarchy and be amazed that it exceeds your expectations. Enjoy the diversion. Let yourself soak it all in. Live inside the flames.

There has never been a better time to watch Zoo. Join me.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — Okay, but at least explain the Han thing to me

Again, this is very serious now. It was serious before, too. In the last week or so we’ve seen a slew of events and premieres get canceled or pushed back. The NBA season is suspended, March Madness was canceled, the new James Bond movie was bumped to November. It’s all a very weird and fluid situation and yet, somehow, despite all of the things I’ve typed in this paragraph already, the one I’m having the hardest time wrapping my head around is the one-year delay of Fast and Furious 9.