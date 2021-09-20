All Of The Winners From The 2021 Emmys

During tonight’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, anything could truly happen on the CBS broadcast. It does feel unbelievable that we’re actually in the midst of the second “socially distanced” Emmys, because humanity hasn’t kicked this pandemic yet. Here we are, still in the bizarre time that several-time Emmy winner John Oliver has been calling a “white void.” Will Oliver win again, and will wear a fancy hoodie to accept a sixth consecutive Best Variety Talk Series? We’ll find out the answer to that question very soon.
The even itself will be largely virtual with a limited in-person attendance. We should expect Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to fare well in multiple categories, and despite some recent backlash, the show’s never been needed more than during our current times. Netflix’s The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit will also certainly scoop up awards, along with HBO’s Kate Winslet-starring Mare of Easttown, for which Jean Smart is nominated for one of two awards tonight (shout out to Hacks). Host Cedric the Entertainer is ready to roll, and let’s hope that he, you know, entertains us.
Below, you can find the full list of winners in order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold. So sit back and enjoy.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Crown (“War”), Peter Morgan
The Boys (“What I Know”), Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”), Yahlin Chang
Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”), Misha Green
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”), Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”), Jon Favreau
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown (“War”), Directed by Jessica Hobbs
Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson
The Crown (“Fairytale”), Directed by Benjamin Caron
The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”), Directed by Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”), Directed by Jon Favreau
Pose (“Series Finale”), Directed by Steven Canals
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Limited Series
WandaVision
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
The Underground Railroad
The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
William H. Macy, Shameless
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Allison Janney, Mom
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Reality-Competition Series
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote