All Of The Winners From The 2021 Emmys

During tonight’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, anything could truly happen on the CBS broadcast. It does feel unbelievable that we’re actually in the midst of the second “socially distanced” Emmys, because humanity hasn’t kicked this pandemic yet. Here we are, still in the bizarre time that several-time Emmy winner John Oliver has been calling a “white void.” Will Oliver win again, and will wear a fancy hoodie to accept a sixth consecutive Best Variety Talk Series? We’ll find out the answer to that question very soon.

The even itself will be largely virtual with a limited in-person attendance. We should expect Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to fare well in multiple categories, and despite some recent backlash, the show’s never been needed more than during our current times. Netflix’s The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit will also certainly scoop up awards, along with HBO’s Kate Winslet-starring Mare of Easttown, for which Jean Smart is nominated for one of two awards tonight (shout out to Hacks). Host Cedric the Entertainer is ready to roll, and let’s hope that he, you know, entertains us.

Below, you can find the full list of winners in order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold. So sit back and enjoy.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown (“War”), Peter Morgan

The Boys (“What I Know”), Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”), Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”), Misha Green

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”), Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”), Jon Favreau