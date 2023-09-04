Warning: This post contains spoilers for the final stretch of Succession, a show you should watch.

Succession ended with a bang. It also ended with many questions left hanging. What kind of Waystar Royco honcho will Tom Wambsgans be? Will Shiv put up with their marriage or orchestrate a moneyed exit? Will those crazy kids Roman and Gerri ever reunite? Then there’s Kendall. Is he going to be okay? Probably not. But if he’s smart he’ll at least stop worrying about one mystery: Did his dad want him to succeed him or not?

Now we finally have an answer. At an event hosted by the Financial Times in London (as per Deadline), Succession creator Jesse Armstrong addressed one of the bombshell moments in the fourth episode of the final season. In the wake of Logan’s death, family and colleagues meet at his home to deal with the messy aftermath. Among the materials he left behind is a paper of possible successors, which features Kendall’s name — which is either underlined or crossed out. Kendall agonizes over this and it’s clear it will haunt him forever.

But now, some three months after the show wrapped, Armstrong has explained that one. “If you were gonna cross out, you wouldn’t start underneath, would you?” he said.

Succession showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong confirming if Logan had crossed out or underlined Kendall. He also physically drew the line on the paper so definitely knows the answer #Succession #FTWeekendFestival pic.twitter.com/yXLSOoirF2 — Cassam (@cassamlooch) September 2, 2023

Of course, it could still be a cross-out. Maybe Logan was just being careless that day! Of course, these are fictional characters on a not-real show, so it’s not worth spending too much brain power on this one.

Armstrong noted that when the show was still in the midst of airing, he was adamant about not explaining some of its mysteries. Now, though, he’s “happy to spoil it by telling you what I think of everything.”

So that’s nice for Kendall, who didn’t exactly end the show on a happy note. Nor was he ever that happy during its entire four season run. Still, poor guy.

