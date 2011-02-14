Russell Brand Hosted ‘SNL’

The reason I waste time writing about “Saturday Night Live” every week is because it shines a light on how wildly divergent our tastes in comedy are. For example, Mike Ryan of Movieline found Russell Brand’s hosting job this weekend to be the funniest episode of the season. I thought it blew goats.

The two highlights of the episode — an appearance from Bill Hader’s Stefon and “British Movie” (which was carried by Hader and Fred Armisen) — were no thanks to Brand, whose manic energy grew tiresome during an eight and a half minute monologue that felt like it would never end. But I guess that’s what “SNL” is always about: 90 minutes of television for two memorable sketches, then a bunch of arguing about what is and isn’t funny. Let’s do it again next week!