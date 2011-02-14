Russell Brand Hosted ‘SNL’

The reason I waste time writing about “Saturday Night Live” every week is because it shines a light on how wildly divergent our tastes in comedy are. For example, Mike Ryan of Movieline found Russell Brand’s hosting job this weekend to be the funniest episode of the season. I thought it blew goats.
The two highlights of the episode — an appearance from Bill Hader’s Stefon and “British Movie” (which was carried by Hader and Fred Armisen) — were no thanks to Brand, whose manic energy grew tiresome during an eight and a half minute monologue that felt like it would never end. But I guess that’s what “SNL” is always about: 90 minutes of television for two memorable sketches, then a bunch of arguing about what is and isn’t funny. Let’s do it again next week!
One of the worst this season. The monologue was excruciating. Even the “thank yous” at the end went on too long. The writers needed filler, and Brand couldn’t provide it. What a terrible episode.
Stefan is always the best thing about SNL, but I agree that Brand was awful. He was like a British squirrel on crack.
The ‘Taster’ sketch could have been funny. Am I the only one who thinks Stefan sucks?
Matt, as long as you don’t start posting SNL cast member power rankings like Best Week Ever, you’ll be fine.
Oh Thank God, I only was awake for those two bits after that monsterlogue. I love me some Stefon.
With the exception of the two highlights you mentioned, I’d say that this was hands down the worst of the season. It was even the worst episode since January Jones.
And at least January isn’t horrible to look at.
How is it possible that the only British person in the skit did the worst unintelligible British accent?
I LIKED TARAN KILLAM IN THAT SKETCH WHERE HE WAS THE SAD DJ AND YOU ARE ALL STUPID
Okay, I did like the DJ. And I might have laughed at Eminem just yelling, “KNIFE!”
But Russell Brand is still terrible.
Luckily, I refused to watch out of silent protest against Chris Brown. Sounds like I made the right decision.
I’d bet that British movie sketch will actually be made into a movie.
@The White Boom Boom, good choice. But you have to admit it was fitting that they had a woman abuser and a womanizer on the same episode.
Anyone else get the impression that Hader, as Stefan, is reading the jokes for the first time as he performs them live? I know he usually cracks up during the bit, but this week he seemed genuinely surprised as he read the description of the “human suitcase.” I wonder if he’s not actually given the jokes during rehearsal but they are springing them on him during the live show for the sole intent on making him laugh.
Stefon was the shit. Can they just fire everyone but Samberg, Hader, Sudeikis, Wiig, and Armisen? Just hire extras for the other parts.
I thought the Jim Carrey episode was probably the best of the season. It still wasn’t great, but just watching Jim in his natural element was refreshing.
Taran Killam as Eminem and the sad DJ was good. The Spiderman lawsuit commercial was also good. I had a good laugh at the King’s Speech ending to the Royal Taster sketch.
By and large it was terrible, but it did have its moments. Honestly I think the audience kind of ruined it and didn’t help anyone. Were THEY all British perchance?
//drops sugarcube into tea cup
Really, Vince? Wiig? I don’t know if I can listen to your podcast anymore.
For some reason I found the “Skimming the pool for ghosts” joke hilarious. And of course Stefon.
Pretty bad. I agree Taran was pretty good – he and Bill Hader should be in more stuff.
Robert Z’Dar and Sigourney Weaver had a butt baby and they named him Russell Brand.
It really was awful. Brand just isn’t funny, and it was disappointing coming off what I thought was a pretty strong episode w/Carvey. Killam as Eminem was the only other thing that made me laugh besides the two clips posted.
was going to try and defend brand’s performance, but i just can’t. i love the guy and at times in the past he had made laugh so much i nearly lost consciousness, but he was awful on SNL. a real disappointment.
some eejit on a previous post said brand is only funny when he’s performing other peoples work. well, that blew that theory out the fucking water. i can only assume that he was just nervous about being on SNL. it’s a pretty big deal for a brit to guest on the show. not since the python days has a brit comic been on the show.
the british gangster spoof was fucking hilarious, tho. but what the fuck was that old lady tea sketch about? the stefan guy is pretty good, but hader is a class act, anyway. he brand are good friends. he was his old radio show a couple of times.
SNL is truly awful. Wake me up when the current writers are replaced, or when/if they ever add Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer to the cast.
In the meantime, I’m going to keep watching Tim and Eric episodes online – I laugh more in ten seconds of Awesome Show than I do in 3 hours of SNL.
Fire. All. The. Writers. Now.