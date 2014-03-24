Ryan Murphy Just Leaked The Name Of The Next Season Of 'American Horror Story'

03.24.14 16 Comments
Circus Performers

Who’s already getting excited for the next season of American Horror Story? Last week we got confirmation that the upcoming season will take place at a carnival, and now thanks to Ryan Murphy’s big gigantic mouth we have a name — American Horror Story: Freak Show. This sounds very promising. No other series has ever succeeded in being both so legitimately good and so, so legitimately bad at the same time — it’s a total stupid mess that’s actually pulled off really well and I enjoy the hell out of it.

I’m fully expecting plenty of references to Tod Browning’s masterpiece, Freaks, because what would American Horror Story be without tons of lifted ideas? CANNOT WAIT for this.

H/T Vulture

