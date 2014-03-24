Ryan Murphy Just Leaked The Name Of The Next Season Of 'American Horror Story'

Who’s already getting excited for the next season of American Horror Story? Last week we got confirmation that the upcoming season will take place at a carnival, and now thanks to Ryan Murphy’s big gigantic mouth we have a name — American Horror Story: Freak Show. This sounds very promising. No other series has ever succeeded in being both so legitimately good and so, so legitimately bad at the same time — it’s a total stupid mess that’s actually pulled off really well and I enjoy the hell out of it.
I’m fully expecting plenty of references to Tod Browning’s masterpiece, Freaks, because what would American Horror Story be without tons of lifted ideas? CANNOT WAIT for this.
H/T Vulture
Oh man, knowing what they did with weird shit in Asylum, this is going to be freaky as hell.
I like the title card font
Humbug was always one of my favorite X Files episodes. I approve.
Agreed.
It’ll be amazing if it’s somehow worse than Coven…
It would literally need to make your tv literally give off a odor.
Please don’t let there be clowns.
Everybody Loves a Clown was hands down the FREAKIEST episode of Supernatural.
There’s no way there aren’t going to be shitloads of clowns. Clowns everywhere. Almost like a bunch of clowns pouring….out of….a small
Ah fuck, I hate it when my simile breaks down.
Stace don’t front. You know Supernatural isn’t on your pre-approved “TV Shows Uproxx, I Mean Me, Likes List”.
…I wish it were though.
Im guessing a ton of fortune telling crap with a dash of clown badda^^ery…like season one with syler or w/e they called him….and the aliens in season two…or even the voodoo satan in the forgettable 3rd.
I love you, AHS. I hate loving you, but there it is…
one of us one of us
Bring it! Last season had some good elements but it didn’t succeed in my opinion. Hope this season has more horror elements.
More like Shit Show, amirite
Is it really a leak when the producer just comes out that publishes it?