Ryan Murphy Reveals All The Seasons Of ‘American Horror Story’ Are Connected

After it was confirmed that Lily Rabe was heading back to her American Horror Story roots to reprise her Asylum role as nun Sister Mary Eunice on Freak Show, fans went a bit nuts with theories claiming that every season of the show was connected in some way. Crazy? Maybe, especially since the horror show anthology has dealt with everything from mental institutions to haunted houses, witch covens and now a circus of freaks, but creator Ryan Murphy seems to be fueling the hysteria and rewarding fans for their sharp eye. The show runner revealed to Entertainment Weekly that each season of AHS is in fact related in some way:

They’re all connected. There’s definitely a rhyme or a reason and a connectedness to all of these seasons, but in the same way, they’re standalones, which is the fun of it.We’re just beginning to tell you how they’re connected. They’re all very separate but there’s clues every season that we’re now telling you how the different worlds are intertwined.

Fans have already started speculating on how each show matches up and Murphy admits some of what he’s read online and in community forums has been close: