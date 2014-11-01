Ryan Murphy Reveals All The Seasons Of ‘American Horror Story’ Are Connected

After it was confirmed that Lily Rabe was heading back to her American Horror Story roots to reprise her Asylum role as nun Sister Mary Eunice on Freak Show, fans went a bit nuts with theories claiming that every season of the show was connected in some way. Crazy? Maybe, especially since the horror show anthology has dealt with everything from mental institutions to haunted houses, witch covens and now a circus of freaks, but creator Ryan Murphy seems to be fueling the hysteria and rewarding fans for their sharp eye. The show runner revealed to Entertainment Weekly that each season of AHS is in fact related in some way:
They’re all connected. There’s definitely a rhyme or a reason and a connectedness to all of these seasons, but in the same way, they’re standalones, which is the fun of it.We’re just beginning to tell you how they’re connected. They’re all very separate but there’s clues every season that we’re now telling you how the different worlds are intertwined.
Fans have already started speculating on how each show matches up and Murphy admits some of what he’s read online and in community forums has been close:
People have started to write articles about that. A lot of their hypotheses have been completely right on. That’s the fun of the show. Hopefully by the end of the run, be it 10 years or 15 years, people will be able to stand back and be able to say, ‘Oh that was connected to x.’
Holy shit, you mean the “Orphan Black”-ish Jessica Lange thing I joked about like 3 days ago might be true? Evil Clone Club ftw!
I would love to see a season of American Horror Story set in Area 51. There could be scientists and Army guards and politicians that get trapped inside the big building. Of course there would be monsters. Like Aliens and mutated experiments (Jessica Lange could be an evil deformed “angel” that kills people and flies around.) The whole season follows these characters that get trapped inside Area 51 and they try to survive against the experiments and one evil scientist.
Take out Area 51 and the Army and politicians and you have the Asylum storyline. Aliens that never got explained, nazi doctor performing experiments on people so they could be immune to certain diseases, and Frances Conroy was the ‘angel of mercy’.
I hate to tell you but Jessica Lange sad this is the end of the road for her. She isn’t coming back from what I have heard.
What i heard is that Jessica Lange said “No” last season but recently she has been like “Well… lets just wait and see.”
Ha. Ryan Murphy pretending he had any plan farther than the first few episodes of season 1. Any connection between seasons is purely accidental.
And barely that much. He gets more and more arrogant every year.
Sorry, but if you go back to season one you’ll see clues. In that season, the family moves from Boston (and the father is a therapist), the next season takes place in Boston (in a mental asylum). Connie Briton’s character mentions her family lineage is all from Florida, the fourth season takes place in Florida. At the end of the first season, Constance tells the hairdresser that the boy is from the Delongpre family, the woman who started the coven is a Delongpre.
Elsa loses her legs in a snuff/fetish film in Nazi Germany – the Nazi doctor in season two had a fetish for removing legs. i’m sure there are more little clues. Nobody knows how they connect, but it’s obvious they aren’t just accidental clues.
They should give back the emmys they won for Best Miniseries then.
The one they haven’t won??
From the 1st episode of this season, Jimmy and Elsa talked at the diner and it felt like a nod to the 1st season and to Asylum…
Jimmy: I still can’t figure out how you got another month outta that guy.
Elsa: Mind your business! What…do you think all your charm is gonna make that girl blind to your deformities, huh? What happens when she sees you, all of you? You know where you could end up? Where they send indigent freaks, the state madhouse. And what about your mother, huh? You want her to die, truly, in some hideous asylum.
Jimmy: We both know that’s where she’s probably headed anyway. Where we’re all headed. It’s over Elsa!
Elsa: You’re wrong! It’s going to change, I have a plan.
I took that as a nod to Murder House when Lange was the mother of Tate, and how Violet would react when she found out the truth about Tate.
I thought the ‘thing’ regarding American Horror Story was that each season is filled with clues as to what the next season would be about, not that all the seasons were connected.
“Hopefully by the end of the run, be it 10 years or 15 years” – Seriously? 15 seasons? Granted I’m not a fan so I’m biased but this show already seems tired and overdone and he sees it going 6 to 11 more seasons?
I laughed so hard when I got to the 10 or 15 years part my husband had to pause the show he was watching until I finished. And I love American Horror Story.
So if the aliens from the second season will be the focus of the 5th season. I take it that the angels/demons and the baby antichrist from season 1 will also be connected.
I read somewhere that the biggest theory so far was that the show was a representation of Dante’s ‘Inferno’ and each season is essentially ‘Hell’ and a circle that represents that part of Hell. There were only 9 circles in Inferno but I don’t see this show lasting that long, let alone 10-15 years.