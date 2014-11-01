Ryan Murphy Reveals All The Seasons Of ‘American Horror Story’ Are Connected

#American Horror Story
11.01.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

After it was confirmed that Lily Rabe was heading back to her American Horror Story roots to reprise her Asylum role as nun Sister Mary Eunice on Freak Show, fans went a bit nuts with theories claiming that every season of the show was connected in some way. Crazy? Maybe, especially since the horror show anthology has dealt with everything from mental institutions to haunted houses, witch covens and now a circus of freaks, but creator Ryan Murphy seems to be fueling the hysteria and rewarding fans for their sharp eye. The show runner revealed to Entertainment Weekly that each season of AHS is in fact related in some way:

They’re all connected. There’s definitely a rhyme or a reason and a connectedness to all of these seasons, but in the same way, they’re standalones, which is the fun of it.We’re just beginning to tell you how they’re connected. They’re all very separate but there’s clues every season that we’re now telling you how the different worlds are intertwined.

Fans have already started speculating on how each show matches up and Murphy admits some of what he’s read online and in community forums has been close:

People have started to write articles about that. A lot of their hypotheses have been completely right on. That’s the fun of the show. Hopefully by the end of the run, be it 10 years or 15 years, people will be able to stand back and be able to say, ‘Oh that was connected to x.’

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Horror Story
TAGSAHS: COVENAMERICAN HORROR STORYfreakshowRYAN MURPHY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP