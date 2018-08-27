Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sacha Baron Cohen has been taking no prisoners with his Showtime series Who Is America?, from getting disgraced former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio to admit that he’d maybe accept an “amazing blow job” from President Donald Trump, to getting failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to submit to a “pedophile detector.” Whereas his targets usually tend to be far-right extremists, in this week’s episode Cohen got the opportunity to sit down with the now-freed O.J. Simpson — and it did not disappoint.

This time, Cohen went in character as a “rich Italian playboy” and fake TV host Gio Monaldo, who tried his darnedest to get Simpson to admit to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in the most excruciatingly awkward way possible.

First “Gio” attempts to introduce Simpson to his much younger, beautiful girlfriend, who fails to recognize the former Buffalo Bills running back until he makes stabbing motions at her chest. “Ah, mamma mia, O.J.!” she exclaims in delight after making the connection.

After the girlfriend left the room however, Cohen really got down to business. “She’s gorgeous, but sometimes I want to kill her,” he admitted in character as Gio. “I want to send her on a private helicopter and throw her over the Grand Canyon — oopsie daisie!”

Cohen then gave Simpson a high-five and continued to joke about the ways he’d like to murder his girlfriend, and then alluded to having killed his fictional ex-wife.

“Me and you, we got something in common — we both, how you say it, lady killers,” Cohen continued. “You know it’s not what it sounds like, like in Italian it translates to somebody who, eh, murders women.”

“Wait, I didn’t kill nobody,” Simpson retorted, laughing, to which Cohen tongue-in-cheek exclaimed back, “No I didn’t either, I didn’t either!”

Although Simpson maintained a jovial tone throughout the clip, ultimately, Cohen wasn’t able to get him to come out and say the words. Previously, Simpson meticulously detailed the “hypothetical” murders of Brown and Goldman but has still never come right out and admit that he committed them.